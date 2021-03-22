Local boys receive first team honors

The District 7 boys basketball teams were loaded with area athletes receiving honors.
Wauseon had a pair make the first team in Division II, those being Connar Penrod and Jonas Tester. None made the All-District 7 second team for the Indians, but Isaac Wilson and Kolton DeGroff were honorable mention.
In Division III, Noah Gomez of Archbold, Evan Lumbrezer of Evergreen and Andrew Thornton of Swanton were named first team All-District 7. Archbold’s Joe Frank was chosen coach of the year.
Josh Vance was second team All-District 7 for Swanton, and DJ Newman received that honor for Archbold.
Honorable mention in the area were Trey Theobald and Ashton Kammeyer of Archbold; Bryce Gillen and Nolan Risner of Delta; Ethan Loeffler of Evergreen; and Trent Weigel of Swanton.
Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier and Cayden Jacoby were named to the All-District 7 first team in Division IV.
Local honorable mention in the area went to Tanner Wagner and Elijah Lerma of Fayette, as well as Pettisville’s Josh Horning.
Division II
First team
Chico Johnson, soph., Central Catholic; Ben Morrison, jr., Rossford; Connar Penrod, sr., Wauseon; Jonas Tester, jr., Wauseon; Titus Rohrer, sr., Bryan; Jaquan Pack, sr., Scott; Dion Springer, jr., Fostoria.
Player of the Year: Cam’Ron Gaston, sr., Rossford.
Coach of the Year: Brian Vorst, Rossford.
Second team
Michael Greenlee Jr., soph., Central Catholic; Jamari Croom, sr., Rossford; Josh Mack, jr., Napoleon; Nate Houston, jr., Rogers; Nic Borojevich, jr., Rossford; Jordan Kynard, jr., Rogers; Christian Neal, sr., Scott.
Division III
First team
Bryce Reynolds, jr., Elmwood; Andrew Thornton, sr., Swanton; Evan Lumbrezer, jr., Evergreen; Eli VanSlooten, sr., Ottawa Hills; Noah Gomez, sr., Archbold; Jacob Meyer, jr., Eastwood; James Lumsden Jr., sr., Maumee Valley.
Player of the Year: Jhaiden Wilson, sr., Cardinal Stritch.
Coach of the Year: Joe Frank, Archbold.
Second team
Hunter Allen, sr., Woodmore; Caleb Frank, sr., Fairview; Josh Vance, sr., Swanton; Joseph Dzierwa, jr., Otsego; Blake McGarvey, sr., Paulding; Evan Conrad, jr., Liberty Center; DJ Newman, jr., Archbold.
Division IV
First team
Jagger Landers, jr., Antwerp; Landon Turnbull, sr., Hicksville; Trevor Wensink, sr., Toledo Christian; Cayden Jacoby, soph., Pettisville; Austin Lichty, sr., Antwerp; Drew Gallehue, jr., Edon; Luke Krouse, jr., Antwerp; Max Leppelmeier, sr., Pettisville.
Player of the Year: Cole McWhinnie, sr., Toledo Christian.
Coach of the Year: Doug Billman, Antwerp.
Second team
Jakob Trevino, jr., Ayersville; Jayden Sims, sr., Emmanuel Christian; Jackson Bergman, jr., Hicksville; Zack Hayes, jr., North Central; Kallen Brown, sr., Ayersville; Tylor Yahraus, sr., Montpelier; Aidan McGough, jr., Gibsonburg.