Local boys receive first team honors

The District 7 boys basketball teams were loaded with area athletes receiving honors.

Wauseon had a pair make the first team in Division II, those being Connar Penrod and Jonas Tester. None made the All-District 7 second team for the Indians, but Isaac Wilson and Kolton DeGroff were honorable mention.

In Division III, Noah Gomez of Archbold, Evan Lumbrezer of Evergreen and Andrew Thornton of Swanton were named first team All-District 7. Archbold’s Joe Frank was chosen coach of the year.

Josh Vance was second team All-District 7 for Swanton, and DJ Newman received that honor for Archbold.

Honorable mention in the area were Trey Theobald and Ashton Kammeyer of Archbold; Bryce Gillen and Nolan Risner of Delta; Ethan Loeffler of Evergreen; and Trent Weigel of Swanton.

Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier and Cayden Jacoby were named to the All-District 7 first team in Division IV.

Local honorable mention in the area went to Tanner Wagner and Elijah Lerma of Fayette, as well as Pettisville’s Josh Horning.

Division II

First team

Chico Johnson, soph., Central Catholic; Ben Morrison, jr., Rossford; Connar Penrod, sr., Wauseon; Jonas Tester, jr., Wauseon; Titus Rohrer, sr., Bryan; Jaquan Pack, sr., Scott; Dion Springer, jr., Fostoria.

Player of the Year: Cam’Ron Gaston, sr., Rossford.

Coach of the Year: Brian Vorst, Rossford.

Second team

Michael Greenlee Jr., soph., Central Catholic; Jamari Croom, sr., Rossford; Josh Mack, jr., Napoleon; Nate Houston, jr., Rogers; Nic Borojevich, jr., Rossford; Jordan Kynard, jr., Rogers; Christian Neal, sr., Scott.

Division III

First team

Bryce Reynolds, jr., Elmwood; Andrew Thornton, sr., Swanton; Evan Lumbrezer, jr., Evergreen; Eli VanSlooten, sr., Ottawa Hills; Noah Gomez, sr., Archbold; Jacob Meyer, jr., Eastwood; James Lumsden Jr., sr., Maumee Valley.

Player of the Year: Jhaiden Wilson, sr., Cardinal Stritch.

Coach of the Year: Joe Frank, Archbold.

Second team

Hunter Allen, sr., Woodmore; Caleb Frank, sr., Fairview; Josh Vance, sr., Swanton; Joseph Dzierwa, jr., Otsego; Blake McGarvey, sr., Paulding; Evan Conrad, jr., Liberty Center; DJ Newman, jr., Archbold.

Division IV

First team

Jagger Landers, jr., Antwerp; Landon Turnbull, sr., Hicksville; Trevor Wensink, sr., Toledo Christian; Cayden Jacoby, soph., Pettisville; Austin Lichty, sr., Antwerp; Drew Gallehue, jr., Edon; Luke Krouse, jr., Antwerp; Max Leppelmeier, sr., Pettisville.

Player of the Year: Cole McWhinnie, sr., Toledo Christian.

Coach of the Year: Doug Billman, Antwerp.

Second team

Jakob Trevino, jr., Ayersville; Jayden Sims, sr., Emmanuel Christian; Jackson Bergman, jr., Hicksville; Zack Hayes, jr., North Central; Kallen Brown, sr., Ayersville; Tylor Yahraus, sr., Montpelier; Aidan McGough, jr., Gibsonburg.

Swanton's Andrew Thornton (23) blocks Connar Penrod of Wauseon's shot during a NWOAL meeting between the two teams this season. Thornton received All-District 7 first team honors in Division III while Penrod was recognized with first team honors in Division II. Wauseon's Jonas Tester makes a jump during a game this season. Tester was selected first team All-District 7 for the Indians in Division II. Josh Vance of Swanton turning a steal into points in a sectional semifinal versus Genoa this season. He got second team All-District 7 honors in Division III.