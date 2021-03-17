Wauseon tennis looks to improve as season progresses

Wauseon boys tennis is excited to get back on the courts after not being able to compete last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We should be solid to start and if we have fun playing and get better throughout the season, we will certainly have a successful year,” said Derek Zimmerman, entering his first season as coach of the Indians.

Wauseon has three letter winners returning in Lance Rupp, Noah Becker and Riley Morr. Newcomers to the squad are Levi Short, Dylan Grahn and Carson Wenger.

“Three returning players who have lettered. So we have leadership on the team,” Zimmerman on strengths for the season.

However, they will not have Brandon Krutz and Darren Dong who have since graduated.

“Everyone will have to step up due to no season last year,” said Zimmerman of the season.

A strong work ethic should help the Indians compete in the Northern Buckeye Tennis League.

“Not sure how the overall league will be due to no season last year. Look to work hard and continue to be better each day,” Zimmerman said of the NBTL.

Wauseon welcomes Defiance Tuesday, March 30 at 4:30 p.m. to begin the season.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Indian-logo-1.jpg