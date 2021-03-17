State wrestling highlights

Carson Meyer of Archbold celebrates his 182-pound state title by hoisting up his brother Zach Meyer as head coach Brian Becher looks on joyously Sunday at the Division III State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Marion Harding.

Delta’s Carson Chiesa, left, sizes up an opponent during his run at 120 pounds over the weekend at the Division III State Individual Wrestling Tournament. He went on to place sixth at the tournament.

Zack Mattin of Delta, right, holds onto his first round opponent Jonathan Karasek of Mogadore on Saturday at the state tournament. Mattin finished runner-up at 132 pounds for the Panthers.

Damon Molina of Wauseon, top, in action at the Division II State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Marengo Highland last weekend.

Brodie Dominique of Archbold, right, pulls down the head of an opponent at state wrestling over the weekend. The Blue Streak freshman placed seventh at 138 pounds.

Delta’s Austin Kohlhofer, manhandles a challenger during his run to the 220-pound state championship.

Swanton’s Brodie Stevens, left, and Jake Thiel of Mechanicsburg square off in a first round matchup at 285 pounds. Stevens pinned Thiel in 3:04.

Zaidan Kessler of Wauseon holds onto the leg of Graham’s Gunner Cramblett during a match in the consolation bracket Saturday at the Division II state wrestling tournament. Kessler was taking in state for the first time.