Wauseon softball eyeing 3-peat

Wauseon softball won consecutive Northwest Ohio Athletic League championships in 2018 and 2019, then the pandemic hit in 2020 to thwart their chance at a “3-peat.” However, with eight returning letter winners there is a strong possibility they can capture their third straight title this season.

“With a great bunch of returning letter winners we are set to have a strong season. The up and comers will contribute to fill out our roster very well,” said head coach Mark Schang of his team.

Returning for the Indians in 2021 are Macee Schang (2019 first team All-NWOAL, second team all-district), Payton Albright (2019 honorable mention All-NWOAL), Chelsie Raabe (2019 honorable mention All-NWOAL), Jettie Burget, Alexis Haury, Autumn Pelok, Olivia Gigax and Jayli Vasquez.

With that strong of a nucleus back, Wauseon should be among the favorites for a league title. But as coach Schang puts it, nothing is certain given the unique circumstances everyone is still living in.

“The fact that we did not have a season last year. It’s anybody’s guess on the league,” he said.

Graduating after last year and having to be replaced on the team are Harlee Floss and Juli Spadafore. Floss was second team all-league in 2019 and Spadafore honorable mention.

Wauseon opens the season at Defiance Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m.

Macee Schang in the circle for Wauseon in a game versus Edgerton during the 2019 season. She returns as a senior for the Indians who are looking to win another NWOAL softball championship. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Schang-v.-Edgerton.jpg Macee Schang in the circle for Wauseon in a game versus Edgerton during the 2019 season. She returns as a senior for the Indians who are looking to win another NWOAL softball championship. File photo Payton Albright of Wauseon with a catch of a pop up during a game in the 2019 season. She returns for the Indians in 2021. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Albright-makes-out.jpg Payton Albright of Wauseon with a catch of a pop up during a game in the 2019 season. She returns for the Indians in 2021. File photo