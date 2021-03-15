Local boys garner All-NWOAL honors

For the second straight season Evergreen had the player of the year in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys basketball.

Mason Loeffler won the award last season for the Vikings, and in 2020-21 the honor goes to Evan Lumbrezer.

Ethan Loeffler was selected second team All-NWOAL for Evergreen.

For Wauseon, Connar Penrod and Jonas Tester received first team honors.

Josh Vance was first team all-league for Swanton. Andrew Thornton made the second team for the Bulldogs.

Archbold’s DJ Newman also made the first team. Second team all-league for the Blue Streaks were Noah Gomez and Alex Roth.

First team

DJ Newman, jr., Archbold; Titus Rohrer, sr., Bryan; Josh Vance, sr., Swanton; Connar Penrod, sr., Wauseon; Jonas Tester, jr., Wauseon.

Player of the Year: Evan Lumbrezer, jr., Evergreen.

Second team

Noah Gomez, sr., Archbold; Alex Roth, soph., Archbold; Ethan Loeffler, jr., Evergreen; Evan Conrad, jr., Liberty Center; Camden Krugh, sr., Liberty Center; Andrew Thornton, sr., Swanton.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Trey Theobald.

Delta: Bryce Gillen, Chase Stickley, Nolan Risner.

Swanton: Cole Mitchey.

Wauseon: Isaac Wilson, Kolton DeGroff.

Wauseon's Jonas Tester shoots a jump shot in a NWOAL matchup with Bryan this season. Tester, along with teammate Connar Penrod, were named first team all-league for the Indians. DJ Newman of Archbold makes a jump shot versus Swanton in NWOAL play. He was the lone Blue Streak to receive first team all-league honors. Josh Vance of Swanton drives around a Clay defender in a non-league contest this season. He made the all-league first team for the Bulldogs. Evergreen's Evan Lumbrezer dribbles as Cole Mitchey and Andrew Thornton surround him for Swanton. Lumbrezer was selected player of the year in the NWOAL.