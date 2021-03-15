Wauseon gets state placements

MARENGO — Wauseon wrestling sent six to the Division II portion of the OHSAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Marengo Highland High School and when the weekend was all said and done, came away with a pair of placements from sophomore Collin Twigg at 106 pounds and junior Lawson Grime at 132.

“Very proud of how both of them wrestled over the weekend,” said head coach Mike Ritter. “Lawson qualified last year, but didn’t get to experience it, and this was Collin’s first time at the State level. We’ve had a saying that’s been our theme this year, and probably going forward, to wrestle every match tough, smart, and in good position. Those guys did just that along the way to being state placers. They both return next year and will hopefully get a chance to not only improve their state placement but also do it at the Schottenstein Center.”

Twigg won his first match 12-6 over Kolten Barker of Carrollton but lost his second to drop to the consolation bracket. He went 2-1 in the consolation bracket — including a 1-0 ultimate tie breaker in the quarterfinal — that helped him get to the fifth place match.

Javaan Yarbrough of Copeland edged Twigg 9-8 in that match.

Grime pinned Nick Gayner of Revere to start his tournament, then was defeated by a 7-2 margin to drop to the consolation bracket. He won his first consolation match 5-1 over Tyler Woods of Franklin to secure a placement, but fell 6-1 against Nick Hart of St. Paris Graham in the quarterfinal.

The seventh place match was a 12-6 victory for Shaun Pletcher of New Lexington over Grime.

Wauseon tied for 33rd as a team with 15 points. Graham was the team champion with 181.5 points.

Wauseon senior Damon Molina finished 1-2 at state. Connor Twigg (152), Zaidan Kessler (160) and Austin Kovar (170) each went 0-2.

“Also very proud of our four other qualifiers who did not place,” Ritter said. “Disappointed for senior Damon Molina. Damon was a three-time state qualifier, and had an outstanding career for us. It’s a shame that he did not end his career with a state placement. Connor Twigg, Zaidan Kessler and Austin Kovar also did not place, but they all return next season to hopefully change that.”

Team scores (top 40)

1. Graham Local 181.5; 2. Louisville 95.0; 3. Copley 78.5; 4. Akron SVSM 74.0; 5. Lake Cath. 68.5; 6. Aurora 66.5; 7. CVCA 46.0; 8. Buckeye 45.0; Licking Valley 45.0; 10. Lis. Beaver 42.0; 11. Perry 41.0; Revere 41.0; 13. Columbian 40.0; 14. Indian Creek 36.0; 15. London 35.0; 16. Ashland 33.0; Steubenville 33.0; 18. Mad. Comprehensive 31.5; 19. St. Clairsville 29.5; 20. Ontario 28.0; Warren 28.0; 22. Hartley 25.0; Minerva 25.0; 24. Cal. River Valley 24.5; 25. Tri-Valley 22.0; 26. Bellevue 21.0; 27. Cham. Julienne 20.0; Sheridan 20.0; 29. Col. DeSales 18.0; Granville 18.0; 31. Bowling Green 16.0; Miami Trace 16.0; 33. Batavia 15.0; New Lexington 15.0; Wauseon 15.0; 36. Carrollton 14.0; St. Marys Memorial 14.0; 38. Norton 13.0; 39. Badin 12.0; 40. Sandusky 11.0; Woodridge 11.0;