Delta’s Brooklyn Green named NWOAL girls basketball POY

Area girls frequented the Northwest Ohio Athletic League’s all-league teams that were recently announced.

Player of the year honors went to Delta’s Brooklyn Green. Reagan Rouleau and Braelyn Wymer were second team All-NWOAL for the Panthers.

Aricka Lutz of Swanton made first team all-league. On the second team for the Bulldogs was her sister Averie Lutz.

Second team all-league for Evergreen was Bekah Bowser. Kylie Sauder was first team all-league for Archbold.

For Wauseon, Marisa Seiler received first team honors. Autumn Pelok made second team all-league for the Indians.

First team

Aricka Lutz, sr., Swanton; Marisa Seiler, jr., Wauseon; Kylie Sauder, sr., Archbold; Cassidy Chapa, sr., Liberty Center; Shallyn Miley, sr., Bryan.

Player of the Year: Brooklyn Green, sr., Delta.

Coach of the Year: Todd Grosjean, Bryan.

Second team

McKendry Semer, sr., Bryan; Averie Lutz, sr., Swanton; Autumn Pelok, jr., Wauseon; Bekah Bowser, jr., Evergreen; Reagan Rouleau, sr., Delta; Braelyn Wymer, sr., Delta.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Addi Ziegler, Karsyn Hostetler.

Delta: Ella Ford, Brooklyn Wymer.

Evergreen: Jordan Lumbrezer.

Swanton: Katlyn Floyd, Frankie Nelson.

Wauseon: Hayley Meyer, Chelsie Raabe.

Marisa Seiler of Wauseon scores in a non-league contest with Fairview this season. She made the All-NWOAL first team for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Seiler-makes-basket.jpg Marisa Seiler of Wauseon scores in a non-league contest with Fairview this season. She made the All-NWOAL first team for the Indians. Aricka Lutz of Swanton scores off a steal in a game this season. She received first team all-league honors for the Bulldogs. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Aricka-hoop-off-steal.jpg Aricka Lutz of Swanton scores off a steal in a game this season. She received first team all-league honors for the Bulldogs. Brooklyn Green of Delta with a bucket in a tournament game this season. She was recently chosen NWOAL Player of the Year by league officials. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Green-scores-1.jpg Brooklyn Green of Delta with a bucket in a tournament game this season. She was recently chosen NWOAL Player of the Year by league officials. File photo