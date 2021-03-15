Delta’s Brooklyn Green named NWOAL girls basketball POY

Area girls frequented the Northwest Ohio Athletic League’s all-league teams that were recently announced.
Player of the year honors went to Delta’s Brooklyn Green. Reagan Rouleau and Braelyn Wymer were second team All-NWOAL for the Panthers.
Aricka Lutz of Swanton made first team all-league. On the second team for the Bulldogs was her sister Averie Lutz.
Second team all-league for Evergreen was Bekah Bowser. Kylie Sauder was first team all-league for Archbold.
For Wauseon, Marisa Seiler received first team honors. Autumn Pelok made second team all-league for the Indians.
First team
Aricka Lutz, sr., Swanton; Marisa Seiler, jr., Wauseon; Kylie Sauder, sr., Archbold; Cassidy Chapa, sr., Liberty Center; Shallyn Miley, sr., Bryan.
Player of the Year: Brooklyn Green, sr., Delta.
Coach of the Year: Todd Grosjean, Bryan.
Second team
McKendry Semer, sr., Bryan; Averie Lutz, sr., Swanton; Autumn Pelok, jr., Wauseon; Bekah Bowser, jr., Evergreen; Reagan Rouleau, sr., Delta; Braelyn Wymer, sr., Delta.
Honorable mention
Archbold: Addi Ziegler, Karsyn Hostetler.
Delta: Ella Ford, Brooklyn Wymer.
Evergreen: Jordan Lumbrezer.
Swanton: Katlyn Floyd, Frankie Nelson.
Wauseon: Hayley Meyer, Chelsie Raabe.