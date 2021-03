Winter scholars announced by Northwest Ohio Athletic League

At the conclusion of each sport season, principals for the Northwest Ohio Athletic League name scholar athletes from member schools. To be named to the winter scholar athlete list, a student must be a senior, must have a 3.5 accumulative grade point average through seven semesters of school, and must have lettered during the sports season.

The 2020-21 winter list includes:

Archbold: Lyndsay Gladieux, Kaitlyn Waidelich, Trey Theobald, Noah Gomez, Austin Roth, Mason Conway, Andrew Francis, Kiera Gensler, Kylie Sauder.

Delta: Ella Ford, Brooklyn Green, Reagan Rouleau, Braelyn Wymer, Brooklyn Wymer, Nick Mazurowski, Chase Stickley, Zack Mattin, Kaleb Barnes, Max Hoffman, Dakota Swicegood.

Evergreen: Ayden DeGroff, Logan Fox, Michael King, Morgan Foster, Jordan Lumbrezer, Colin Smith.

Swanton: Branden Chovan, Amy Lawson, Blake Szalapski, Josh Vance, Trent Weigel, Aricka Lutz, Averie Lutz, Emma Operacz, Madalynn Peluso, Samantha Taylor, Jasmin Kenzie, Avril Roberts, Macie Rochelle.

Wauseon: Tyson Britsch, Kolton DeGroff, Easton Delgado, Jacob Hageman, Connar Penrod, Isaac Wilson, Bailey McGuire, Emily Parker, Victoria Rios, Loren Starkweather, Chelsie Raabe, Josie Callan, Braden Vernot, Jack Shema.