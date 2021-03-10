Closer look at district boys basketball contests

The Archbold boys basketball team with the district championship trophy last Saturday at Toledo Central Catholic following a three-point win over Cardinal Stritch to earn the title.
Archbold’s Noah Gomez converts a fastbreak opportunity into a layup during the Division III district championship versus Cardinal Stritch last Saturday.
Alex Roth of Archbold drives in from the right wing during a Division III district semifinal with Ottawa Hills Thursday, March 4. A strong second half helped the Blue Streaks run away with a 56-37 win over the Green Bears.
Austin Roth of Archbold holds the ball as teammate Tyler Hurst (23) comes off a screen in the district semifinal against Ottawa Hills Thursday, March 4.
Archbold’s DJ Newman knocks down a free throw in the Blue Streaks’ district semifinal win over Ottawa Hills.
Jonas Tester is at the foul line for Wauseon in a Division II district semifinal versus St. Marys Memorial at Spencerville on Wednesday, March 3. The Indians ended up falling to the Roughriders 58-43.
Kolton DeGroff of Wauseon lays in a fastbreak opportunity during the district semifinal at Spencerville March 3.
Connar Penrod of Wauseon with a bucket versus St. Marys Memorial in the district semifinal. He finished the game with 15 points.
