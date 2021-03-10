Blackbirds, Eagles receive Buckeye Border Conference boys basketball honors

The Buckeye Border Conference all-league boys basketball teams were released as both Fayette and Pettisville athletes received recognition.
Named Co-Buckeye Border Conference Player of the Year was Cayden Jacoby of Pettisville, along with Drew Gallehue of Edon.
Max Leppelmeier of Pettisville was also named first team All-BBC.
Second team All-BBC locally were Fayette’s Elijah Lerma and Tanner Wagner. Eli Eberly of Fayette made honorable mention all-league. Honorable mention for Pettisville were Josh Horning and Joey Ripke.
First team
Zack Hayes, jr., North Central; Max Leppelmeier, sr., Pettisville; Kaleb Holsopple, sr., Stryker; Tylor Yahraus, sr., Montpelier.
Co-Player of the Year: Cayden Jacoby, soph., Pettisville; Drew Gallehue, jr., Edon.
Second team
Spencer Clingaman, sr., Stryker; Jack Berry, jr., Edon; Elijah Lerma, jr., Fayette; Tanner Wagner, jr., Fayette; Garrett Walz, soph., Montpelier.
Honorable mention
Edon: Cassius Hulbert, Destin Hamrick.
Fayette: Eli Eberly.
Hilltop: Ian Hoffman, Raace Haynes.
Montpelier: Blake Altaffer, Thomas Jay.
North Central: Joey Burt.
Pettisville: Josh Horning, Joey Ripke.
Stryker: Amos Sloan.