Blackbirds, Eagles receive Buckeye Border Conference boys basketball honors

The Buckeye Border Conference all-league boys basketball teams were released as both Fayette and Pettisville athletes received recognition.

Named Co-Buckeye Border Conference Player of the Year was Cayden Jacoby of Pettisville, along with Drew Gallehue of Edon.

Max Leppelmeier of Pettisville was also named first team All-BBC.

Second team All-BBC locally were Fayette’s Elijah Lerma and Tanner Wagner. Eli Eberly of Fayette made honorable mention all-league. Honorable mention for Pettisville were Josh Horning and Joey Ripke.

First team

Zack Hayes, jr., North Central; Max Leppelmeier, sr., Pettisville; Kaleb Holsopple, sr., Stryker; Tylor Yahraus, sr., Montpelier.

Co-Player of the Year: Cayden Jacoby, soph., Pettisville; Drew Gallehue, jr., Edon.

Second team

Spencer Clingaman, sr., Stryker; Jack Berry, jr., Edon; Elijah Lerma, jr., Fayette; Tanner Wagner, jr., Fayette; Garrett Walz, soph., Montpelier.

Honorable mention

Edon: Cassius Hulbert, Destin Hamrick.

Fayette: Eli Eberly.

Hilltop: Ian Hoffman, Raace Haynes.

Montpelier: Blake Altaffer, Thomas Jay.

North Central: Joey Burt.

Pettisville: Josh Horning, Joey Ripke.

Stryker: Amos Sloan.

Fayette’s Elijah Lerma with a layup in a game against Edgerton this season. Lerma received second team All-BBC honors for the Eagles. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Lerma-fastbreak-hoop.jpg Fayette’s Elijah Lerma with a layup in a game against Edgerton this season. Lerma received second team All-BBC honors for the Eagles. File photo