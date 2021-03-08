Delta girls fall in regional, 49-21

DEFIANCE — It shouldn’t have ended this way.

Delta had put together a scintillating tournament run that included an upset win over top-seeded Elmwood to win a Division III district title just the week before.

However, in the regional semifinal against Ottawa Glandorf, Ryan Ripke’s Panthers had a 21 minute cold spell from the field and fell to the Titans 49-21.

Early on it was turnovers that hampered the Panthers as Delta committed seven in the first quarter.

Four of four from the foul line from Reagan Rouleau and Brooklyn Green. along with a backcut basket from Green, allowed Delta to stay even at 6-6. But a three-point play by Chloe Glynn gave the Titans the lead for good with 1:54 left in the quarter.

Kelsey Erford’s spin and flip pushed the Titan gap to 13-7 by quarter’s end.

Braelyn Wymer hit a triple 30 ticks into the second to cut the Titan lead in half but little did anyone know, that would be the last field goal for the Panthers until there were just two minutes left in the game.

In between the Titans went on a 33-5 spread to gradually put the game away.

Erford scored nine in the second to extend the Ottawa-Glandorf advantage to 26-10 at halftime.

Katie Kaufman came off the bench for two baskets in the third that made it 34-14 going into the fourth.

Then it was Emma Brinkman’s turn, as she came off the bench to hit a pair of triples that gave O-G their biggest lead at 46-15.

Late baskets by Braelyn Wymer, Ella Ford and Green for the Panthers got the gap back under 30.

Delta shot just 5-24 for the game and had 18 turnovers. The Titans ended up 19-42 from the floor and did commit 14 miscues.

The bigger Titans had a massive 27-15 edge on the glass.

Ripke led the Panthers to their second district title under his reign.

Ottawa-Glandorf's Lily Haselman, right, collides into Delta's Brooklyn Wymer during Wednesday's Division III regional semifinal game at the Defiance High School. Richard Parrish | The Lima News