Wauseon grapplers advance to state tournament

NORWALK — Six Wauseon wrestlers punched their ticket to state at the Division II district tournament held at Norwalk High School Thursday and Saturday.

Damon Molina had the highest finish for the Indians, placing second at 120 pounds. He opened with two first period pins before he topped Case George of Ashland 10-4 the semifinal to clinch a trip to state.

In the final, he fell to Cameron Deiter of Bowling Green 5-1. Molina had defeated Deiter in the sectional championship match the previous weekend.

Wauseon also had a pair of third place finishers. Lawson Grime was third at 132 pounds and Austin Kovar at 170.

Grime opened with two wins before falling in the semifinal. He rebounded to top Bo DiJulius of Aurora 5-3 and clinch a state berth before pinning Griffin Adkins of Ashland in 30 seconds to place third.

Kovar also started with two wins and fell in the semifinal. He pinned Cade Carroll of Clyde for a state berth and then pinned Ryan Price of Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary to finish third.

Collin Twigg (106 pounds), Connor Twigg (152) and Zaidan Kessler (160) each placed fourth in their weight class to secure a spot in the state tournament.

As a team Wauseon placed fourth. Buckeye took home the team title.

This year’s Division II State Tournament will be held at Marengo Highland High School on Saturday and Sunday.

Team Scores

(top 10)

1. Buckeye 148.5; 2. Bellevue 144.5; 3. Akron SVSM 134.5; 4. Wauseon 132; 5. Aurora 125; 6. Ashland 118.5; 7. Columbian 118; 8. Ontario 68.5; 9. Perkins 68; 10. Mad. Comprehensive 67.5

Wauseon’s Lawson Grime, left, in a match at the sectional tournament at Defiance in late February. Grime placed third at 132 pounds to advance out of the Norwalk District this past weekend, advancing to state. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Grime-at-sectional.jpg Wauseon’s Lawson Grime, left, in a match at the sectional tournament at Defiance in late February. Grime placed third at 132 pounds to advance out of the Norwalk District this past weekend, advancing to state. File photo

Team 4th in district