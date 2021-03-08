Delta Panthers second in D-III wrestling district

ROSSFORD — A week after winning the Division III sectional at Archbold, Delta followed that up with a district runner-up performance over the weekend at the tournament in Rossford which began Saturday and wrapped up on Sunday.

Milan Edison cruised to the district championship with a 241 team score. The Panthers were second with a 157.5.

Seven Delta grapplers punched their tickets to the upcoming state tournament at Marion Harding, while three more from Fulton County will be joining them.

The Panthers had a pair of champions, led by senior Zack Mattin, who captured his third straight district title.

Wrestling at 132 pounds, Mattin earned pins in his first two matches. He followed with a 16-1 win over Kohen Horvath of Milan Edison in the semifinal. He defeated Gavin Owens of Eastwood in the title match, 7-2.

Delta’s Austin Kohlhofer was also a champion at 220 pounds. Like Mattin he won by pin in his first two, then nipped Cade Limes of Otsego 6-2 in the semifinal. Kohlhofer won the final over James Clouse of Mohawk 3-0.

The Panthers’ other finalist was Max Hoffman at 195 pounds. He earned a pair of pins and then defeated Nathaniel DiRe of Liberty-Benton 2-1 in overtime in the semifinal.

Wyatt Miller of Oak Harbor was too much in the final, defeating Hoffman 6-3.

Evan Perry finished 4-1 for Delta at 152 pounds. His 4-1 victory versus Hayden Buhro of Oak Harbor earned him third place and a trip to state.

Taking fourth for the Panthers and advancing were Evan Hanefeld (106) and Carson Chiesa (120).

Archbold, who finished ninth overall with 71 points, got an individual championship from senior Carson Meyer. He cruised to the 182-pound title match with a trio of pins. Meyer closed with a 6-2 decision over Logan Lloyd of Milan Edison.

Freshman Brodie Dominique earned a second place finish at 138 pounds for the Blue Streaks. He reached the final with two pins and a 9-0 major decision against Owen England of Mohawk. In the final, Dominique fell 9-0 to Milan Edison senior Casey Barnett.

Swanton will send one to state as Brodie Stevens took home the heavyweight championship.

Stevens pinned Ryan Cook of Hopewell-Loudon in just 31 seconds, then Adler Horne of Plymouth in 3:28 to begin his tournament. A 6-2 victory over Jackson Berardi of Milan Edison got him to the final, where he edged Hayden Morse of Ashland Crestview 4-3 for the title.

The state wrestling tournaments will be held this Saturday and Sunday at different sites for the three separate divisions. The Division III tournament will be at Marion Harding.

D-III Rossford District

Team standings

1. Mil. Edison 241.0; 2. Delta 157.5; 3. Oak Harbor 125.0; 4. Eastwood 96.0; 5. Monroeville 81.0; 6. Liberty Center 80.0; 7. Otsego 79.5; 8. Ash. Crestview 73.0; 9. Archbold 71.0; 10. Elmwood 65.0; 11. Mohawk 51.5; 12. Bluffton 49.0; 13. Seneca East 47.0; 14. St. Paul 46.5; 15. Sand. SMCC 39.5; 16. Tinora 36.0; 17. Ayersville 33.0; 18. Sher. Fairview 32.0; 19. Gibsonburg 31.0; 20. Plymouth 30.0; 21. Liberty-Benton 29.0; 22. Carey 27.0; 23. Swanton 26.0; 24. Woodmore 20.5; 25. Northwood 15.0; 26. Evergreen 13.0; Genoa Area 13.0; 28. Edgerton 11.5; 29. Bucyrus 10.0; 30. Van Buren 9.0; 31. South Central 8.0; 32. Toledo Christian 7.0; 33. Montpelier 6.0; 34. Arcadia 5.0; Mil. Lake 5.0; 36. Patrick Henry 4.5; 37. Lucas 3.0; New London 3.0; Willard 3.0; 40. McComb 2.0; 41. Hopewell-Loudon 1.0.

Delta’s Zack Mattin holds down the head of Eastwood’s Gavin Owens in the 132-pound district championship on Sunday. Mattin defeated Owens 7-2 to secure his third consecutive district title. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Mattin-v.-Owens.jpg Delta’s Zack Mattin holds down the head of Eastwood’s Gavin Owens in the 132-pound district championship on Sunday. Mattin defeated Owens 7-2 to secure his third consecutive district title. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Brodie Stevens of Swanton turns over Ryan Cook of Hopewell-Loudon for a pin that he earned in just 31 seconds Saturday during the Division III district tournament at Rossford. Stevens would take home the title at 285 pounds. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Stevens-turns-over-opponent.jpg Brodie Stevens of Swanton turns over Ryan Cook of Hopewell-Loudon for a pin that he earned in just 31 seconds Saturday during the Division III district tournament at Rossford. Stevens would take home the title at 285 pounds. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Carson Meyer of Archbold picks up Dalton Hesselbart of Eastwood in their first round matchup at 182 pounds on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Streak senior went on to win an individual district title. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Meyer-slams-opponent.jpg Carson Meyer of Archbold picks up Dalton Hesselbart of Eastwood in their first round matchup at 182 pounds on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Streak senior went on to win an individual district title. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Delta’s Austin Kohlhofer, left, versus Lucas Zamudio of Gibsonburg at 220 pounds. Kohlhofer remains undefeated on the season as he won his weight class at the district over the weekend. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Kohlhofer-at-district.jpg Delta’s Austin Kohlhofer, left, versus Lucas Zamudio of Gibsonburg at 220 pounds. Kohlhofer remains undefeated on the season as he won his weight class at the district over the weekend. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest