Archbold’s Elizabeth Theobald places at state

CANTON — Archbold swimmer Elizabeth Theobald earned a pair of top 12 finishes at the Division II State Swimming and Diving Championships held Feb. 24-25 at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

Theobald swam in the girls meet held Wednesday, Feb. 24, placing in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke. She took 11th in the 100 butterfly while finishing the race in 58.67. In the 100 breaststroke, she finished 12th with a time of 1:07.54.

Wauseon swimmers and divers struggled at placing high against a highly-competitive field.

In D-II girls diving Wednesday morning, Wauseon’s Cameron Estep made the finals and would finish 15th with a 345.45 score.

The Indians had a trio of girls in the 500 freestyle. Myley McGinnis-Marshall placed 20th (5:26.9), Grace Rhoades 22nd (5:29.38), and Maggie Duden 23rd (5:29.75).

Wauseon’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Sarayna Russell, Aariyah Hallett, Duden and Rhoades tied for 17th with a quartet from Cleveland Heights Beaumont. They both finished the race in 1:42.43.

The same four for the Indians placed 18th (3:46.44) in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

On the boys side, Andy Scherer of Wauseon finished 19th (1:47.92) in the 200 freestyle. He was 20th (4:58.24) in the 500 freestyle.

