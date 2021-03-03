Buckeye Border Conference names all-league girls hoops teams

Trista Fruchey put a bow on her career at Fayette by being named first team All-Buckeye Border Conference.

It was the second straight year she received first team all-league honors.

For Pettisville, sophomore Ellie Grieser was named second team All-BBC.

Both Fayette and Pettisville had girls receive honorable mention.

Fayette senior Amber Gaona received the honor for the Eagles. Elise Hartzler of Pettisville was named honorable mention all-league as well.

First team

Madison Brown, jr., North Central; Sage Woolace, soph., Stryker; Trista Fruchey, sr., Fayette; Leanna Baker, jr., Hilltop; Jessica Bumb, sr., Montpelier.

Player of the Year: Ariel Page, jr., Montpelier.

Second team

Lauren Balser, jr., North Central; Ellie Grieser, soph., Pettisville; Carlie Kiess, jr., Edon; Kodi Brenner, sr., Hilltop; Chelsea McCord, jr., Montpelier.

Honorable mention

Edon: Paige Briner.

Fayette: Amber Gaona.

Hilltop: Jayma Bailey, Holly Jermeay.

Montpelier: Emily Fritsch, Ali Repp, Trinity Richmire.

North Central: Kendee Hollstein.

Pettisville: Elise Hartzler.

Stryker: Kinsey Myers.

Trista Fruchey of Fayette with a bucket in a game at Evergreen this season. The senior made the All-BBC first team for the Eagles. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Fruchey-scores.jpg Trista Fruchey of Fayette with a bucket in a game at Evergreen this season. The senior made the All-BBC first team for the Eagles. File photo Ellie Grieser of Pettisville converts a layup in a game versus Fayette this season. She received second team All-BBC honors for the Blackbirds. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Grieser-up-for-layup.jpg Ellie Grieser of Pettisville converts a layup in a game versus Fayette this season. She received second team All-BBC honors for the Blackbirds. File photo Amber Gaona of Fayette advances the ball upcourt in the game at Pettisville this season. Gaona was selected honorable mention all-league in the Buckeye Border Conference. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Gaona-upcourt.jpg Amber Gaona of Fayette advances the ball upcourt in the game at Pettisville this season. Gaona was selected honorable mention all-league in the Buckeye Border Conference. File photo