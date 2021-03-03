Buckeye Border Conference names all-league girls hoops teams

Trista Fruchey put a bow on her career at Fayette by being named first team All-Buckeye Border Conference.
It was the second straight year she received first team all-league honors.
For Pettisville, sophomore Ellie Grieser was named second team All-BBC.
Both Fayette and Pettisville had girls receive honorable mention.
Fayette senior Amber Gaona received the honor for the Eagles. Elise Hartzler of Pettisville was named honorable mention all-league as well.
First team
Madison Brown, jr., North Central; Sage Woolace, soph., Stryker; Trista Fruchey, sr., Fayette; Leanna Baker, jr., Hilltop; Jessica Bumb, sr., Montpelier.
Player of the Year: Ariel Page, jr., Montpelier.
Second team
Lauren Balser, jr., North Central; Ellie Grieser, soph., Pettisville; Carlie Kiess, jr., Edon; Kodi Brenner, sr., Hilltop; Chelsea McCord, jr., Montpelier.
Honorable mention
Edon: Paige Briner.
Fayette: Amber Gaona.
Hilltop: Jayma Bailey, Holly Jermeay.
Montpelier: Emily Fritsch, Ali Repp, Trinity Richmire.
North Central: Kendee Hollstein.
Pettisville: Elise Hartzler.
Stryker: Kinsey Myers.