Eagles capture sectional crown over Ayersville

DEFIANCE — Fayette trailed by 10 with just over two minutes to play but stormed back to win a sectional title on Friday. Down, 49-39 with 2:14 left, they outscored the Pilots 11-0 to finish the game with a 50-49 triumph in a Division IV boys basketball sectional final.

Tanner Wagner hit a late three for the lead and paced the Eagles with 19 points. Phillip Whiteside added 12 and Eli Eberly 11.

Jakob Trevino had 16 and Tyson Schlachter 15 for the Pilots.

Fayette next faces top-seeded Antwerp Tuesday at Defiance High School at 5:30 p.m. in the first of two district semifinals.