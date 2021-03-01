Panthers dominate Archbold Sectional

Delta won the Division III wrestling sectional at Archbold on the strength of seven individual champions. Delta beat out second place Liberty Center 259-198.5 at the sectional that took place Friday and Saturday.

The Panthers dominated in the lower weights, winning titles at 106, 113, 120, and 132 pounds.

Evan Hanefeld won at 106 with a 2-0 decision over Evergreen’s Ayden Gleckler. Riley Hanefield took the 113-pound title with a pin of Zander Brown of Liberty Center.

At 120, Carson Chiesa won a crown with a 9-3 victory over Hayden Herman of Edgerton. Zack Mattin won by tech fall over Xander Myers of Liberty Center at 132 pounds.

The success was not confined to lower weights, however. Evan Perry won the 152-pound title with a 7-3 decision over Luke Delano of Ayersville.

At 195 pounds, Max Hoffman pinned Draven Bartley of Tinora in the final. Austin Kohlhofer won the 220-pound title with a pin of Fairview’s Wes Bany.

Archbold, who placed third as a team, had two individual champions.

Brodie Dominique topped Gabe Meyer of Delta 2-0 in the 138-pound final. And, at 182 pounds, Carson Meyer defeated Owen Johnson of Liberty Center 5-1.

Swanton’s Brodie Stevens won the 285-pound title, defeating Owen Box of Liberty Center 5-1 in the final.

Overall, Delta had 10 wrestlers advance to the district tournament, including runner-up finishes from Meyer, Shane Kruger and Jayce Helminiak. Archbold had seven wrestlers advance.

Four Evergreen wrestlers advanced, including runner-up Gleckler. Two Swanton wrestlers advanced.

The Division III district wrestling tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday at Rossford High School.

Team standings

Delta, 259; Liberty Center, 198.5; Archbold, 170.5; Tinora, 150.5; Ayersville, 138; Fairview, 102; Evergreen, 81; Edgerton, 60; Montpelier, 51.5; Swanton, 37; Paulding, 24; Antwerp, 23.5; Hicksville, 15.