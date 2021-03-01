Wauseon wrestling gets 11 out of sectional

DEFIANCE — Wauseon will be sending 11 wrestlers to the district after winning the Division II Defiance Sectional which began Friday and wrapped up on Saturday.

The Indians posted a 253.5 team score. They finished ahead of Napoleon, who had a score of 206.

Individual sectional championships for Wauseon went to Damon Molina at 120 pounds, Zaden Torres (126), Lawson Grime (132), Connor Twigg (152) and Zaidan Kessler (160).

Molina pinned his way to the championship match and then took the title with a 8-3 win over Cameron Deiter of Bowling Green.

Torres got a first round bye, then followed with a pair of pins. He defeated Landon Engle of Celina 5-2 in the final.

Grime followed the same route as Torres, a bye and two pins, then took the title with a 8-4 decision over Napoleon’s Claude Buckmaster.

Connor Twigg won his first match 21-6 over Michael Wolff of Bryan followed by two pins — each in less than two minutes. He bested Jaden King of Celina 9-7 for the 152-pound title.

After a bye, Kessler pinned Damion Music of Lima Shawnee and won 9-0 over Mason Saeler of St. Mary’s Memorial. In the final he was victorious 9-3 over Macein Bigham of Van Wert.

Sectional runners-up for the Indians were Collin Twigg (106) and Austin Kovar (170).

Twigg reached the final after a bye and two pins. He fell 7-4 versus Tyler Hisey of St. Mary’s Memorial in the title match.

At 170 Kovar received a bye, pinned Morgein Bigham of Van Wert in 1:36, and won 10-5 over Tyler Carlin of Celina in the semifinal. He fell by that same margin versus Angelo Gonzalez of Napoleon in the final.

Winning third place matches for Wauseon were Manny Gante (145), Justin Duncan (182), and Jaden Banister (285).

Ethan Kessler (220) fell in the third place match 7-1 to Trevor Houts of Wapakoneta, but still advances to the district. Hunter Wasnich took fifth at 113 pounds and will serve as a district alternate.

The district at Norwalk will take place Thursday and Saturday.

Connor Twigg of Wauseon, left, looks to take out the legs of his opponent, Michael Wolff of Bryan, in his first match at 152 pounds Friday in the sectional tournament. He won that match 21-6 and went on to capture a sectional title. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Twigg-v.-Bryan-wrestler.jpg Connor Twigg of Wauseon, left, looks to take out the legs of his opponent, Michael Wolff of Bryan, in his first match at 152 pounds Friday in the sectional tournament. He won that match 21-6 and went on to capture a sectional title. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Manny Gante of Wauseon, top, versus Wapakoneta’s Nate Buell in the quarterfinal round at 145 pounds Friday. Gante ended up taking third at the sectional, punching his ticket to districts. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Gante-v.-Wapak.jpg Manny Gante of Wauseon, top, versus Wapakoneta’s Nate Buell in the quarterfinal round at 145 pounds Friday. Gante ended up taking third at the sectional, punching his ticket to districts. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest