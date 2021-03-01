Wauseon wrestling gets 11 out of sectional

DEFIANCE — Wauseon will be sending 11 wrestlers to the district after winning the Division II Defiance Sectional which began Friday and wrapped up on Saturday.
The Indians posted a 253.5 team score. They finished ahead of Napoleon, who had a score of 206.
Individual sectional championships for Wauseon went to Damon Molina at 120 pounds, Zaden Torres (126), Lawson Grime (132), Connor Twigg (152) and Zaidan Kessler (160).
Molina pinned his way to the championship match and then took the title with a 8-3 win over Cameron Deiter of Bowling Green.
Torres got a first round bye, then followed with a pair of pins. He defeated Landon Engle of Celina 5-2 in the final.
Grime followed the same route as Torres, a bye and two pins, then took the title with a 8-4 decision over Napoleon’s Claude Buckmaster.
Connor Twigg won his first match 21-6 over Michael Wolff of Bryan followed by two pins — each in less than two minutes. He bested Jaden King of Celina 9-7 for the 152-pound title.
After a bye, Kessler pinned Damion Music of Lima Shawnee and won 9-0 over Mason Saeler of St. Mary’s Memorial. In the final he was victorious 9-3 over Macein Bigham of Van Wert.
Sectional runners-up for the Indians were Collin Twigg (106) and Austin Kovar (170).
Twigg reached the final after a bye and two pins. He fell 7-4 versus Tyler Hisey of St. Mary’s Memorial in the title match.
At 170 Kovar received a bye, pinned Morgein Bigham of Van Wert in 1:36, and won 10-5 over Tyler Carlin of Celina in the semifinal. He fell by that same margin versus Angelo Gonzalez of Napoleon in the final.
Winning third place matches for Wauseon were Manny Gante (145), Justin Duncan (182), and Jaden Banister (285).
Ethan Kessler (220) fell in the third place match 7-1 to Trevor Houts of Wapakoneta, but still advances to the district. Hunter Wasnich took fifth at 113 pounds and will serve as a district alternate.
The district at Norwalk will take place Thursday and Saturday.