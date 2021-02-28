Lawson, Carr named to NWOAL first team

Fulton County bowlers were well represented when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls bowling honors were announced.

Amy Lawson of Swanton and Danielle Carr of Wauseon were both named first team All-NWOAL.

Named to the second team were Quinlynn Rohda, Rachel Carr, and Jayde Ramos of Wauseon, and Ivy Serres of Swanton.

Named honorable mention were Ciarra Flickinger and Maddy Johnston of Delta, Michaela Baker of Evergreen, and Hanna Patch, Gabriell Siege, and Haylee Didion of Swanton.

First team

Faith Harding, Bryan; Gabriella Bany, Bryan; Amy Lawson, Swanton; Danielle Carr, Wauseon; Sarah Breece, Patrick Henry.

Second team

Quinlynn Rohda, Wauseon; Madison Amstutz, Liberty Center; Rachel Carr, Wauseon; Ivy Serres, Swanton; Jayde Ramos, Wauseon.