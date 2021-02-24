Buckeye Border Conference winter scholars announced

The Buckeye Border Conference’s Scholar Athlete Program is designed to recognize those who not only participate in interscholastic competition, but also excel in the classroom. Those recognized by this program must be a junior or senior and have at least a 3.25 cumulative GPA.

The 2020-21 winter list includes:

Fayette: Mia Sanford, Elijah Eberly, Trista Fruchey, Amber Gaona, Tanner Wagner, Luciano Millan, Gracee Bingman, Lauren Dale, Emma Leininger, Elizabeth Myers, Mackenzie Storrs, Brooke Vanderveer.

Pettisville: Elise Hartzler, Jake King, Dominic Heising, Max Leppelmeier, Josh Horning, Josh Basselman.