Evergreen’s Ethan Shively earns All-NWOAL bowling honors

Bryan, Liberty Center, and Patrick Henry dominated the All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys bowling team.

Ethan Shively of Evergreen was the only Fulton County bowler named to the first or second team. The senior garnered second team All-NWOAL honors.

County bowlers earning honorable mention were Brody Waugh, Delta; David Fuller, Evergreen; Derek Cobb, Evergreen; Marty Mosher, Swanton; and Ryan Marks, Wauseon.

First team

Landon Amstutz, Liberty Center; Jacob Sexton, Liberty Center; Jaylin Drew, Patrick Henry; Tyler Piercefield, Patrick Henry; Dominic Boothman, Bryan.

Second team

Caleb Muhe, Bryan; Matthew Meade, Bryan; Ethan Shively, Evergreen; Joshua Sexton, Liberty Center; Cyruss Wyss, Patrick Henry.