Closer look at last week’s hoops action

Noah Gomez of Archbold shoots an off-balance shot after drawing a Wauseon foul during Friday’s NWOAL finale. The Blue Streaks would pull away from the Indians in the second half to capture the outright league title.

Tyson Britsch hits a bucket for Wauseon Friday night versus Archbold. He finished with eight points.

Wauseon’s Isaac Wilson scores in the paint Friday night. Wilson notched nine points in the loss to Archbold.

The Wauseon cheerleaders pump up the home crowd in between quarters during Friday’s NWOAL meeting between Archbold and Wauseon.

Karsyn Hostetler handles the ball for Archbold in a Division III sectional semifinal against Wauseon Thursday, Feb. 18. The Blue Streaks topped the Indians 29-27 but fell two days later to Swanton in the sectional final.

Addison Moyer of Archbold splits a pair from the free throw line in the sectional semifinal.

Swanton’s Frankie Nelson converts two free throws Saturday in a Division III sectional final versus Archbold. The Bulldogs advanced to the district with a 39-24 win.

Averie Lutz scores off a Swanton steal during Saturday’s sectional final versus Archbold.