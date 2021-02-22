Locals shine at D-II district swim and dive championships

BOWLING GREEN — Wauseon will be sending nine swimmers and a diver to the state tournament after a performance at the Division II district meet on the campus of Bowling Green State University last week.

The girls took third in the district with a 175 team score, while the boys finished 12th with a score of 76.

Grace Rhoades qualified in a pair of events for the Indians during the swimming portion of the meet held on Friday. She was runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:02.39. Rhoades also took third (5:26.84) in the 500 freestyle to advance to state in that event.

She will be joined in the 500 free by teammates Maggie Duden and Myley McGinnis-Marshall. Duden was second (5:26.72) in the district while McGinnis-Marshall finished fourth (5:26.92).

McGinnis-Marshall took third (2:03.08) in the 200 freestyle, but only the top two made it out of the district.

The girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of Aariyah Hallett, Duden, Rhoades, and Sarayna Russell placed fifth with a time of 3:46.68 to advance. That same four was ninth (1:42.8) in the 200 freestyle relay, which was good enough to punch them a ticket to state.

Cameron Estep advanced in diving for the Indians which took place Wednesday, Feb. 17. She placed 10th with a score of 350.

Elizabeth Theobald, a swimmer for Archbold, notched wins in a pair of events. She was first in the 100 breaststroke at 1:06.54, then came out on top in the 100 butterfly after finishing the race in 58.45.

For the Wauseon boys, Andy Scherer qualified in a pair of events.

His best performance came in the 500 freestyle where he finished fifth with a time of 4:54.18. Scherer was also eighth (1:47.15) in the 200 freestyle.

The Indians advanced in the 400 freestyle relay as their team of Maddux Chamberlin, Caden Case, Xander Ankney and Scherer placed seventh (3:21.78).

The state meet in Division II is set for this Wednesday and Thursday at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

Wauseon’s Andy Scherer swims in the 500-yard freestyle at a home meet earlier in the season. Following strong performances at the D-II district Friday at BGSU, Scherer has qualified for state in both the 200 and 500 freestyle races. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Scherer-in-500-free-1.jpg Wauseon’s Andy Scherer swims in the 500-yard freestyle at a home meet earlier in the season. Following strong performances at the D-II district Friday at BGSU, Scherer has qualified for state in both the 200 and 500 freestyle races. File photo Cameron Estep of Wauseon dives at a meet earlier this season. She took 10th at the district competition on Feb. 17 to make it to state. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Estep-diving.jpg Cameron Estep of Wauseon dives at a meet earlier this season. She took 10th at the district competition on Feb. 17 to make it to state. File photo