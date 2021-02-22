Indians fall in bowl off to Perkins

LIMA — Wauseon girls bowling finished tied for third but fell in a bowl off against Sandusky Perkins, taking fourth overall and just missing qualifying for the state tournament on Thursday in the Division II district at Westgate Lanes.
The Indians finished with a score of 3,557. Swanton took sixth at 3,458.
Napoleon won the tournament with a 4,122 while Coldwater was second at 3,901.
Quinlynn Rohda paced the Indians with a 575 series as she took ninth. Next was Danielle Carr with a 555 series and Rachel Carr at 498.
Amy Lawson rolled a 538 series for Swanton. Additionally, Ivy Serres finished with a 503, Gabriell Siege 502 and Haylee Didion 495.
The Delta girls had a pair of individual qualifiers.
Maddy Johnston tied for 11th for the Panthers and rolled a 574 series. Ciarra Flickinger had a 518.
Also for Delta, Brody Waugh rolled a 594 series in the boys tournament. Landon Amstutz of Liberty Center qualified as an individual, taking fifth with a 673.
The Napoleon boys team advanced as they were runner-up to Coldwater and collectively scored a 4,368.