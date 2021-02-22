Posted on by

Indians fall in bowl off to Perkins


Staff Report

Wauseon’s Quinlynn Rohda warming up prior to the sectional tournament at Napoleon’s River City Bowl-A-Way a few weeks back. Rohda finished with a 575 series total this past weekend at the Division II district in Lima, taking ninth overall.

File photo

LIMA — Wauseon girls bowling finished tied for third but fell in a bowl off against Sandusky Perkins, taking fourth overall and just missing qualifying for the state tournament on Thursday in the Division II district at Westgate Lanes.

The Indians finished with a score of 3,557. Swanton took sixth at 3,458.

Napoleon won the tournament with a 4,122 while Coldwater was second at 3,901.

Quinlynn Rohda paced the Indians with a 575 series as she took ninth. Next was Danielle Carr with a 555 series and Rachel Carr at 498.

Amy Lawson rolled a 538 series for Swanton. Additionally, Ivy Serres finished with a 503, Gabriell Siege 502 and Haylee Didion 495.

The Delta girls had a pair of individual qualifiers.

Maddy Johnston tied for 11th for the Panthers and rolled a 574 series. Ciarra Flickinger had a 518.

Also for Delta, Brody Waugh rolled a 594 series in the boys tournament. Landon Amstutz of Liberty Center qualified as an individual, taking fifth with a 673.

The Napoleon boys team advanced as they were runner-up to Coldwater and collectively scored a 4,368.

Staff Report