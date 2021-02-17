EHS students receive Evans Scholarship

GLENVIEW, IL. — Twenty-three students from the state of Ohio have been awarded the Evans Scholarship, a prestigious full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies, following an online selection interview held Jan. 14.

Each caddie has a unique story, reflecting the scholarship’s four selection criteria: a strong caddie record; excellent academics; demonstrated financial need; and outstanding character.

They will begin college in the fall of 2021 as Evans Scholars, with most attending either The Ohio State University or Miami University, where they will live in the Evans Scholarship House. The Evans Scholarship is valued at an estimated $120,000 over four years. Below is a complete list of winners.

“Each of these deserving young students epitomizes what our Program has been about since its creation in 1930,” said Western Golf Association Chairman Kevin Buggy. “Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams.”

Among those selected for the scholarship were Evergreen students Gina Silvestri and Evan Pennington. They will each be attending Ohio State.

The selection meeting held via Zoom was one of more than 20 such meetings the Evans Scholars Foundation is holding virtually across the country through the spring. When the 2020-21 selection meeting process is completed by April, an estimated 300 caddies nationwide are expected to be awarded the Evans Scholarship.

The Western Golf Association, headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930. One of golf’s favorite charities, it is the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies.

Currently, a record 1,045 caddies are enrolled in 19 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,320 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.

“These young students all have shown excellence in the classroom and in their communities, as well as on the golf course,” said John Kaczkowski, WGA President and CEO. “We welcome them to the Evans Scholars family.”

Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions by 32,500 golfers across the country, who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program. Evans Scholars Alumni donate more than $15 million annually, and all proceeds from the BMW Championship, the third of four PGA TOUR Playoff events in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup competition, are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation. In 2021, the BMW Championship will be held at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 23-29.