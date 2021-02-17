Wauseon swimmers on to district

DEFIANCE — Various Wauseon swimmers advanced out of the Division II Ayersville Sectional held on Saturday, many in multiple events.

Maggie Duden won the 200-yard freestyle for the Wauseon girls, finishing with a time of 2:04.98. She also placed second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:29.06 to advance.

Myley McGinnis-Marshall was runner-up in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:05.88. She won the 500 freestyle at 5:28.97.

Also in the 500 freestyle, Grace Rhoades took third (5:37.21) and Ashley Fisher seventh (5:51.72). Rhoades (2:06.97) took third in the 200 freestyle as well.

Ashley Freestone advanced in a pair of events, taking seventh (2:32.36) in the 200 IM and second (1:06.17) in the 100 butterfly. Natalie Kuntz won the 200 IM at 2:27.02, and she finished runner-up (1:13.84) in the 100 breaststroke.

Wauseon’s Sarayna Russell advanced in two events as she placed second (26.24) in the 50 freestyle and also the 100 freestyle (56.87). Aariyah Hallett qualified in the same two events, finishing third (59.17) in the 100 freestyle and fourth (26.96) in the 50 freestyle.

The Indians’ Emilie Wasnich took fourth (59.72) in the 100 freestyle to advance.

Wauseon also had qualifying relay teams in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

The team of Fisher, Kuntz, Freestone and Wasnich placed second in the 200 medley with a time 2:01.71. Hallett, Duden, Rhoades and Russell won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:45.02, and the 400 freestyle relay at 3:50.97.

For Archbold, Elizabeth Theobald finished first (1:10.25) in the 100 breaststroke and in the 100 butterfly (1:02.14).

On the boys side, Wauseon’s Andrew Scherer advanced in both the 200 and 500 freestyle. He was third (1:50.32) in the 200 and second (5:01.06) in the 500.

In those same two events, Beau Reeder took sixth (2:01.08) in the 200 freestyle and seventh (5:34.35) in the 500 freestyle.

Xander Ankney qualified in the 200 freestyle by finishing fourth (1:54.71). He advanced in the 100 freestyle after taking fifth (52.6).

Maddux Chamberlin was second (59.15) in the 100 butterfly and also the 200 IM (2:16).

Caden Case qualified in the 100 freestyle by finishing sixth (53.42). Also in the 100 freestyle, Isaiah Bourn placed seventh (53.71) to advance.

Qualifying in the 100 breaststroke for the Indians was Aiden Pena who won the event with a time of 1:08.33.

Wauseon’s quartet of Josh Freestone, Zander Kesler, Isaiah Bourn and Reeder took third (1:52.49) in the 200 medley relay to advance. Chamberlin, Case, Ankney and Scherer were runners-up in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:34.76. That same four also finished second in the 400 freestyle relay, posting a time of 3:30.01.

There was no sectional diving and the Division II district diving meet at Bowling Green State University is being held today. The swim competition will be Friday with the girls competing in the morning and the boys in an evening session.

Wauseon’s Caden Case competes in the 50-yard freestyle at a home meet earlier this season. At the sectional meet in Ayersville over the weekend, he qualified for the district with a sixth place finish in the 100 freestyle. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Case-in-50-free.jpg Wauseon’s Caden Case competes in the 50-yard freestyle at a home meet earlier this season. At the sectional meet in Ayersville over the weekend, he qualified for the district with a sixth place finish in the 100 freestyle. File photo Natalie Kuntz of Wauseon, top, and teammate Ashley Freestone swim in the 200 IM during a meet versus Bryan back on Jan. 14. They each qualified out of the sectional in the 200 IM, Kuntz winning the race and Freestone finishing seventh. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Waus-duo-200-IM.jpg Natalie Kuntz of Wauseon, top, and teammate Ashley Freestone swim in the 200 IM during a meet versus Bryan back on Jan. 14. They each qualified out of the sectional in the 200 IM, Kuntz winning the race and Freestone finishing seventh. File photo