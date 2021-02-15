Archbold hangs on for win at Swanton in girls basketball

Archbold raced out to an 18-point second quarter lead, then let nearly all of it get away before canning 8-8 from the foul line in the last 64 seconds to hold on for a 47-40 Northwest Ohio Athletic League road win over Swanton in girls basketball Thursday night.

The victory evened the Blue Streaks’ record at 10-10, while the Bulldogs finished the regular season at 14-8.

Archbold came out white hot from the field, hitting 63 percent in the opening quarter to take a 12-point lead.

Addison Moyer hit twice from outside the three-point line, with Harley Phillips and Karsyn Hostetler nailing one each as the Blue Streaks led 20-8 after eight minutes.

Phillips’ stickback and triple, Delaney Garrow’s fastbreak hoop, Moyer’s show-and-go in the key, and a bucket each from Kylie Sauder and Addi Ziegler ballooned the lead to 33-15 at the 3:06 mark of the second.

At that time the Streaks were 13-20 from the floor, but just that quick the well went dry.

Swanton scored the last six of the half, including an Averie Lutz shot from outside the arc that banged off the glass and in just before the buzzer to close the gap to 33-21.

Moyer’s pull-up jumper to start the third made it 35-21, but the Bulldogs’ 13-2 spurt finished off the quarter.

Katie Floyd scored inside and Aricka Lutz did the rest.

Three steal and scores, a 3-pointer and a pair from the foul stripe whittled what was once a very comfortable Archbold lead to 37-34 heading into the fourth.

Aricka Lutz’ backcut off an out-of-bounds play got Swanton within 39-37 with 3:38 left.

“At the beginning of the game we came out and shot the ball well and everything was going well,” said Archbold coach Brian Ziegler. “You knew Swanton was going to score, they have good offensive players and they would make a run and they did.

“We were playing tentative and they started overplaying some passes and got steals. When they started getting momentum and we started playing on our heels and you have to give them credit.”

Archbold milked the clock and Moyer knocked down both ends of a one-and-one with 1:04 to go, then after a Swanton turnover, hit two more to push the Streaks back up six.

Averie Lutz bagged a triple with 24 seconds left to get the game back to one-possession.

Again Archbold was perfect from the stripe as Sauder netted two and after a Bulldog misfire, Moyer nailed two more.

“I thought we did a nice job in the fourth quarter where we held the ball and forced them to foul,” explained coach Ziegler. “Addison hit six big ones and Kylie hit two more and if you don’t score on offense you have to stop them on defense and we got some good stops and got enough rebounds.”

Aricka Lutz led Swanton with 20 points and Averie Lutz added 15 but the Bulldogs only got five points from the rest of the team.

Moyer led the Streaks with 18 and Phillips had 10.

After shooting 59 percent in the first half, Archbold was just 3-12 in the second to finish 16-34 for the game. Swanton shot 13-37 from the field.

Both teams play Thursday night in the opening round of the Division III sectional.

Ninth-seed Archbold plays at fifth-seeded Wauseon.

Seven seed Swanton hosts Liberty Center with the winners playing at the highest-remaining seed’s home site Saturday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_archboldlogo_blockA.jpg

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor and Enterprise

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com.