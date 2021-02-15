Swanton, Wauseon advance to district bowling

NAPOLEON — The Swanton and Wauseon girls bowling teams each placed in the top three at the Division II sectional on Friday to advance to the district tournament.

Napoleon won the tournament at River City Bowl-A-Way with a team total of 3,875. Swanton followed with 3,792 and Wauseon had 3,660.

Hannah Patch led Swanton with a 623 series. Amy Lawson added a 587 and Ivy Serres 546.

Danielle Carr paced Wauseon with a 646 series, Quinlynn Rohda followed with 618 and Rachel Carr had 557.

Delta had a pair of bowlers advance as individuals. Maddy Johnston rolled a 585 series to place seventh overall and Ciarra Flickinger was eighth with 574.

The Panthers were ninth as a team. Evergreen was eighth and led by Michaela Baker with a 494.

The district tournament will be held at Westgate Lanes in Lima on Thursday.

Delta also had a boy advance as an individual. Brody Waugh was fifth with a 656 series on Saturday. As a team the Panthers were 10th.

Evergreen was ninth and led by Ethan Shively, who had a 598. Wauseon was 11th and led by Aidan Teal with 560. Seth Sweet had a 582 to lead Swanton, who finished 12th.

The boys district tournament is Wednesday at Westgate Lanes in Lima.

Swanton’s Amy Lawson warms up for the Division II sectional tournament Friday afternoon at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon. After teammate Hannah Patch who rolled a 623 series, Lawson posted the Bulldogs’ second best score with a 587. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Swanton-girl.jpg Swanton’s Amy Lawson warms up for the Division II sectional tournament Friday afternoon at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon. After teammate Hannah Patch who rolled a 623 series, Lawson posted the Bulldogs’ second best score with a 587. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Danielle Carr of Wauseon in action during Friday’s Division II sectional tournament. She led the Indians with a 646 series total, helping them place third and advance to this week’s district. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Danielle-Carr-at-sectionals.jpg Danielle Carr of Wauseon in action during Friday’s Division II sectional tournament. She led the Indians with a 646 series total, helping them place third and advance to this week’s district. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Quinlynn Rohda of Wauseon during Friday’s sectional tournament in Napoleon. She rolled a 618 series for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Rohda-at-sectional.jpg Quinlynn Rohda of Wauseon during Friday’s sectional tournament in Napoleon. She rolled a 618 series for the Indians. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Delta individuals move on