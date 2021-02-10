Wauseon stopped by state-ranked Rossford

Rossford led after every quarter and a 17-11 edge in the fourth allowed them to create enough separation in a 58-43 win at Wauseon Tuesday night in boys basketball.

The Bulldogs, ranked fourth in the state in Division II, were in the end too much for the Indians.

Rossford had four in double figures as Jamari Croom had 13 points, Ben Morrison and Derek Vorst 11, and CamRon Gaston 10.

Jonas Tester notched a game-high 17 points for the Indians (15-3). Kolton DeGroff chipped in nine.

Wauseon is at Delta Friday followed by a home date with Pettisville on Saturday.

