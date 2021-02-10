Mid-game struggles hinder Archbold girls in loss to Bryan

Archbold scored just a combined five points in the middle two quarters, at one point going over 10 minutes without a field goal, as Bryan clamped down to earn a 45-34 triumph in a makeup Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls basketball game Monday night at Archbold.

Nevertheless, it was the Blue Streaks who came out on fire, opening the game on an 8-0 run before the Golden Bears dented the scoreboard.

A 3-pointer by Karsyn Hostetler, Harley Phillips’ putback, and an Addi Ziegler three-point play started the game for Archbold. At the end of the first stanza, after a triple for Addie Arnold pulled Bryan within two, the Streaks answered with threes by Hostetler and Phillips for a 17-9 advantage.

The second quarter was mostly all Bryan. A pair of Arnold free throws, Shallyn Miley’s basket inside and a Golden Bear 3-pointer from Alli Zimmerman trimmed the deficit to 17-16 at the 6:14 mark.

Then came Archbold’s only points of the quarter, a Leah McQuade putback with 4:24 left in the half.

The Bears crashed the offensive boards hard down the stretch to gain the advantage.

Miley converted third and fourth chance opportunities, plus added a basket after Bryan saved the ball from going out of bounds on another possession. She finished the game with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Delilah Taylor’s floater for the Bears with 22 ticks to go gave them a 24-19 lead at the break.

The Streaks could only muster 1 of 2 from the foul line by Kylie Sauder and a hoop from McQuade in the third period. McQuade’s second quarter putback and her deuce in the third came 10:17 apart.

In the third for Bryan, Arnold and Brooke Lamberson each knocked down triples, Lamberson added a layup, and Miley’s bucket bumped their lead to 34-22 entering the fourth.

Archbold did win the fourth quarter 12-11, but it wasn’t enough to erase the deficit.

Pacing the Streaks were Hostetler and Sauder with eight points each. Arnold added 11 for Bryan (16-3, 5-0 NWOAL).

Archbold would also fall 54-33 at Ottawa-Glandorf Tuesday, dropping their record to 9-10 and 2-3 in the NWOAL. They are at Swanton Thursday night.

Sophie Rupp of Archbold drives in from the left wing Monday in a NWOAL matchup with Bryan. The league-leading Golden Bears defeated the Blue Streaks 45-34. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Rupp-v.-Bryan.jpg Sophie Rupp of Archbold drives in from the left wing Monday in a NWOAL matchup with Bryan. The league-leading Golden Bears defeated the Blue Streaks 45-34. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Kylie Sauder of Archbold at the free throw line during Monday night’s contest. She tallied eight points for the Blue Streaks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Sauder-hits-FT.jpg Kylie Sauder of Archbold at the free throw line during Monday night’s contest. She tallied eight points for the Blue Streaks. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

