Pettisville defeats rival Fayette in girls hoops

Pettisville got five 3-pointers and a game-high 23 points out of sophomore guard Ellie Grieser Tuesday night and the home Blackbirds defeated Fayette 37-19 in a Buckeye Border Conference girls basketball contest.

It was Pettisville’s second straight win as they improve to 2-15 overall and 2-9 in the league.

“It’s nice. Things are kind of coming together,” said head coach Jason Waldvogel. “We’ve dealt with some injuries, and a bunch of that stuff. And just youth. Now the maturity is there. We know the expectations and the girls are stepping up.”

With the Eagles playing shorthanded, most notably without the presence of 1,000 point scorer Trista Fruchey who recently suffered an injury, the Blackbirds were able to take advantage. They were able to get revenge for a 34-30 loss at the hands of Fayette back on Jan. 28.

“We were much more consistent than what we’ve been in the past,” stated Waldvogel when comparing the two contests. “They (Fayette) were down a couple players. They played hard; I give them a lot of credit. But, I think we have some confidence now too so that helps.”

It seemed evident the game was destined to go in the Birds’ favor when Grieser banked in a 3-pointer to kick off the scoring 1:28 in. She would hit two more in the frame, including one in the final seconds that put her team ahead 11-5.

“We’re starting to have a little bit of an inside game, so they (opponents) have to (defend) that. We’re looking at going inside and then outside. When that presence is there it’s a little bit easier,” said Waldvogel on his team, in this case Grieser, being able to get good looks from 3-point range.

Pettisville bumped their lead to 15-5 in the first two minutes plus of the second quarter thanks to 1 of 2 free throws each from Elise Hartzler and Grace Crawford, plus Alli King’s made jump shot.

Fayette’s Amber Gaona broke the streak with a three-point play at the 4:15 mark, but then the Birds closed the half on a 7-0 run.

Grieser converted a drive to the hoop, another three-ball and a layup, giving Pettisville the 22-8 halftime advantage. They maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the game.

A long triple from Grieser with 1:39 left in the third kept them up 14, 28-14.

Although Jada Reinking would answer for Fayette at the other end, she missed the and-one. Pettisville outscored Fayette 9-3 in the fourth to earn the 18-point win.

Leading the Eagles were Gaona with eight points and Gracee Bingman at six.

Pettisville hosts Montpelier Thursday while Fayette (2-10, 1-7 BBC) travels to Hilltop on Saturday.

Meleah Plank of Pettisville feeds a pass inside during Tuesday’s BBC matchup with rival Fayette. The Blackbirds recorded their second straight win by beating the Eagles 37-19. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Plank-passes-inside.jpg Meleah Plank of Pettisville feeds a pass inside during Tuesday’s BBC matchup with rival Fayette. The Blackbirds recorded their second straight win by beating the Eagles 37-19. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Fayette’s Emma Leininger gains control of the ball after forcing a steal in the backcourt during Tuesday’s game at Pettisville. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Leininger-after-steal.jpg Fayette’s Emma Leininger gains control of the ball after forcing a steal in the backcourt during Tuesday’s game at Pettisville. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Hollyn Klopfenstein of Pettisville handles the ball near the three-point arc. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Klopfenstein-handles.jpg Hollyn Klopfenstein of Pettisville handles the ball near the three-point arc. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Amber Gaona of Fayette tries to get by Alli King of Pettisville. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Gaona-upcourt.jpg Amber Gaona of Fayette tries to get by Alli King of Pettisville. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Ellie Grieser of Pettisville lays one in during Tuesday night’s BBC contest. She scored 23 points for the victorious Blackbirds. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Grieser-up-for-layup.jpg Ellie Grieser of Pettisville lays one in during Tuesday night’s BBC contest. She scored 23 points for the victorious Blackbirds. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.