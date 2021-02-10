Boys tournament information announced

Tournament draws for boys basketball were announced over the weekend for area teams.

In the Division II, Spencerville District, Wauseon received the second seed and a bye to the sectional final. They would host the Wapakoneta-Celina winner Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Four Fulton County teams will compete in the Division III, Toledo District.

Delta, the 12 seed, will be at seventh-seeded Liberty Center Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. The winner goes to second-seeded Archbold on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. for a sectional championship.

Evergreen, seeded third, opens the tournament by hosting No. 8 seed Otsego Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. If victorious, the Vikings would host either sixth-seeded Eastwood or No. 11 seed Maumee Valley Country Day Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. in the sectional final.

Swanton garnered the fifth seed where they will host ninth-seeded Genoa on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. The winner will be at Ottawa Hills two days later for the sectional final starting at 7 p.m.

Pettisville received the third seed in the Division IV, Defiance District. The Blackbirds are hosting seventh-seeded Hicksville Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. The winner gets either Edgerton or Holgate in the sectional final on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Sixth-seeded Fayette hosts No. 8 seed Montpelier on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. The winner of that semifinal will take on either fourth-seeded Ayersville or No. 10 Emmanuel Christian for the sectional championship Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Swanton’s Cole Mitchey lays one in during a NWOAL game at Wauseon this season. Tournament draws were revealed on Sunday for local boys basketball teams. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Mitchey-backdoor-for-hoop.jpg Swanton’s Cole Mitchey lays one in during a NWOAL game at Wauseon this season. Tournament draws were revealed on Sunday for local boys basketball teams. File photo