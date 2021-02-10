Posted on by

Boys tournament information announced

,

Staff Report

Swanton’s Cole Mitchey lays one in during a NWOAL game at Wauseon this season. Tournament draws were revealed on Sunday for local boys basketball teams.

Swanton’s Cole Mitchey lays one in during a NWOAL game at Wauseon this season. Tournament draws were revealed on Sunday for local boys basketball teams.


File photo

Tournament draws for boys basketball were announced over the weekend for area teams.

In the Division II, Spencerville District, Wauseon received the second seed and a bye to the sectional final. They would host the Wapakoneta-Celina winner Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Four Fulton County teams will compete in the Division III, Toledo District.

Delta, the 12 seed, will be at seventh-seeded Liberty Center Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. The winner goes to second-seeded Archbold on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. for a sectional championship.

Evergreen, seeded third, opens the tournament by hosting No. 8 seed Otsego Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. If victorious, the Vikings would host either sixth-seeded Eastwood or No. 11 seed Maumee Valley Country Day Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. in the sectional final.

Swanton garnered the fifth seed where they will host ninth-seeded Genoa on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. The winner will be at Ottawa Hills two days later for the sectional final starting at 7 p.m.

Pettisville received the third seed in the Division IV, Defiance District. The Blackbirds are hosting seventh-seeded Hicksville Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. The winner gets either Edgerton or Holgate in the sectional final on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Sixth-seeded Fayette hosts No. 8 seed Montpelier on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. The winner of that semifinal will take on either fourth-seeded Ayersville or No. 10 Emmanuel Christian for the sectional championship Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Swanton’s Cole Mitchey lays one in during a NWOAL game at Wauseon this season. Tournament draws were revealed on Sunday for local boys basketball teams.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Mitchey-backdoor-for-hoop.jpgSwanton’s Cole Mitchey lays one in during a NWOAL game at Wauseon this season. Tournament draws were revealed on Sunday for local boys basketball teams. File photo

Staff Report