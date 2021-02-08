Quick start aids Wauseon in win over Patrick Henry

Wauseon has not been prone to hot starts in its games as of late, but they did just that on Friday by scoring 20 points in the first quarter and running away with a 48-25 victory over Patrick Henry in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys basketball.

“I thought our start kind of dictated the game,” explained veteran head coach Chad Burt. “That’s been kind of a bugaboo for us for the last couple league games especially. Evergreen and Liberty Center, we didn’t get off to great starts. But tonight I thought our start was very solid. We knocked a couple shots down, which was big, and I thought we played very unselfishly and were able to get some things at the rim also.”

It was pretty much the Jonas Tester and Connar Penrod show in the opening quarter. Tester registered the game’s first six points, while Penrod hit a pair of 3-pointers and also added a drive and score to help the Indians to a 20-6 edge after one.

Wauseon big man Isaac Wilson had six points in the frame as well.

The Indians would then carry a 14-point margin into the half, 28-14. A pair of Easton Delgado hoops — one of those being a triple — gave them a 28-12 lead with 1:33 to go before intermission. Caleb Rosengarten’s hoop inside for the visiting Patriots accounted for the final points of the half.

“Easton’s just solid,” said Burt of Delgado, who tallied eight points on the night. “He’s not real flashy. He’s kind of an undersized four man, or even five man at times for us. But he’ll go in there and grind.

“He’s just a battler too. Easton can knock some shots down too. I thought he did that tonight.”

An 11-3 spurt for Wauseon in the first five minutes plus of the third quarter left no doubt as to what the end result would be.

Delgado started it by drilling a three off a pass from Penrod, then after 1 of 2 free throws for Layke Crossland and Clayton Feehan’s jumper for the Patriots, Tester split a pair at the line and teammate Kolton DeGroff hit an open triple.

Wilson’s bucket underneath plus Tester’s layup off an outlet pass put the Indians up 39-17 at the 2:38 mark. However, PH did close the period with threes for Will Seedorf and Landon Johnson, making it a 16-point difference after the third.

The Indians outscored the Patriots 9-2 over the final eight minutes. One of their other unsung heroes, Jude Armstrong, scored five of his six points in the fourth.

“Jude brings great energy. He’s one of these guys that sometimes you got to calm him down because he’s bouncing off the walls,” said Burt. “That guy has boundless energy, and tonight it was on full display. He just plays so fast at both ends.”

Penrod paced the Indians with 12 points and Tester added 11. Rosengarten’s eight points led PH.

Wauseon (15-2, 5-0 NWOAL) will host unbeaten Rossford (17-0) in a non-league contest Tuesday night.

Jonas Tester of Wauseon hits a jump shot versus Patrick Henry Friday in NWOAL basketball. The Indians defeated the Patriots 48-25 to remain unblemished in league play. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Tester-makes-shot.jpg Jonas Tester of Wauseon hits a jump shot versus Patrick Henry Friday in NWOAL basketball. The Indians defeated the Patriots 48-25 to remain unblemished in league play. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Jude Armstrong knocks down a free throw for Wauseon during Friday’s game. He finished with six points. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Armstrong-FT-v.-PH.jpg Jude Armstrong knocks down a free throw for Wauseon during Friday’s game. He finished with six points. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon’s Isaac Wilson with a short jumper Friday night against Patrick Henry. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Wilson-attempt.jpg Wauseon’s Isaac Wilson with a short jumper Friday night against Patrick Henry. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

