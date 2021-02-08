Delta wrestling takes third at state duals

VERSAILLES — Delta wrestling placed third at the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Division III Dual Meet State Championships held Saturday at Versailles High School.

The Panthers went 2-1 during the tournament, their only loss coming in the semifinal to eventual state runner-up Xenia Legacy Christian. Milan Edison won state with a 42-27 victory over Legacy Christian.

Delta opened with a 42-31 win over South Range.

Earning pins for the Panthers were Zack Mattin at 132 pounds, Gabe Meyer (138), Jayce Helminiak (145), Evan Perry (152) and Max Hoffman (195).

Also, Evan Hanefeld (106) earned an 8-2 decision and Rylee Hanefeld (113) won 7-1. Austin Kohlhofer (220) won by forfeit for the Panthers.

Delta lost 42-29 to Legacy Christian in the semifinal. Their five wins came by forfeit.

They edged Waynedale 32-30 to finish third.

With pins for the Panthers were Mattin (132), Meyer (138), and Kohlhofer (285).

Other Delta wins were Rylee Hanefeld (113) by a 12-2 final, Carson Chiesa (120) 9-2, Perry (152) 5-0 and Hoffman (220) 9-2.

Delta’s Zack Mattin, top, wrestles in a dual against Liberty Center in a quad at Delta on Jan. 28. The Panthers competed in the OHSWCA Division III Dual Meet State Championships on Saturday where they took third as a team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Mattin-v.-LC-1-.jpg Delta’s Zack Mattin, top, wrestles in a dual against Liberty Center in a quad at Delta on Jan. 28. The Panthers competed in the OHSWCA Division III Dual Meet State Championships on Saturday where they took third as a team. File photo