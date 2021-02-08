Swanton wins NWOAL girls bowling tournament

BRYAN — Swanton used strong baker games to win the 2021 NWOAL girls bowling tournament Saturday at Bryan Lanes. The Bulldogs trailed by 83, but came back in the bakers to get past Bryan 3,155-3,114.

Bryan still won the overall league title by virtue of their 10-1 regular season record, while Swanton was 7-3. The overall league champion is determined by combining league wins with tournament standing.

Swanton was led by Ivy Serres, who rolled a 543 series. Amy Lawson had a 489 series, Hanna Patch 468 and Haylee Didion 387. Gabriell Sieja chipped in a 182 game.

Wauseon was fifth at the tournament with a score of 2,886. Quinlynn Rohda led Wauseon with a 494 series and Danielle Carr had a 468 series.

Evergreen was sixth with 2,797 and Delta seventh with 2,701. Joleen Warner led the Vikings with a 436 and Kennedy Coolman had a 423. Maddy Johnston had a 554 series and Ciarra Flickinger 495 for Delta.

Liberty Center won the boys tournament with 3,627. Evergreen was fourth with 3,258, followed by Delta with 3,197, Wauseon 3,197 and Swanton 2,109. The Bulldogs had just four bowlers.

Evergreen was led by Ethan Shively with a 534 series, Derek Cobb with 506 and Ayden DeGroff 505. Gabe Syverson had a 556 for Delta, while Kaden Hawkins had a 536 and Brody Waugh 532.

For Wauseon, Aidan Teal had a 532 series and Ryan Marks 469. Seth Sweet had a 459 and Marty Mosher 457 to lead Swanton.

