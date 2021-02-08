Wauseon’s Marisa Seiler reaches 1,000 points

Wauseon girls basketball improved to 4-2 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League with a 43-26 win over Patrick Henry on the road Thursday night. The Indians’ Marisa Seiler eclipsed 1,000 career points with a 26-point night in the win. Autumn Pelok added 12 points for Wauseon (13-5). They next welcome Delta this Thursday before closing the regular season at Edgerton on Saturday.

