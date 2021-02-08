Indians claim fifth straight title

BRYAN — Wauseon wrestling added another item to its trophy case Friday night when they held off Delta 260-232.5 at the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Championships in Bryan.

It was the program’s fifth straight league title.

“We felt coming in that it was going to be a tight race with Delta,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter. “They have a good team and beat us in a close dual meet in early January. Our lineup coming in to the league tournament was a bit different than we had at the dual meet and felt it gave us a pretty good chance to win the league title.

“The tournament was definitely a tight race the whole way. The finals round proved to be the difference. We talked to our team before the finals (and) challenged them to have a great round due to several head to head match-ups with Delta. They did just that, which really separated us from Delta.”

The Indians recorded six first place finishes and 14 top four placers.

They matched up with Panther wrestlers in five finals matches, going 4-1. Collin Twigg of Wauseon shut out Delta’s Evan Hanefeld 6-0 at 106 pounds, John Martinez edged Rylee Hanefeld 7-5 at 113 pounds, Damon Molina won 5-1 over Carson Chiesa at 120 pounds and Connor Twigg 9-4 over Evan Perry at 152 pounds.

For Delta, Zack Mattin did defeat the Indians’ Lawson Grime by pin in 3:46 at 132 pounds.

Other first place finishers for Wauseon were Zaden Torres at 126 pounds and Austin Kovar at 170 pounds.

In addition to Grime, Zaiden Kessler (160) and Jaden Banister (285) also picked up runner-up finishes for Wauseon. Getting third were Manny Gante (138), Connor Nagel (145) and Justin Duncan (182). Jack Shema (195) and Ethan Kessler (220) finished fourth for the Indians.

“This group is a little different than some other groups we’ve had in the past years,” said Ritter of his team. “It’s not a group that has a lot of returning state qualifiers and placers, but what this group is is a bunch of guys who work really hard and have continued to improve every time they step on the mat. I couldn’t be more proud of how they performed as individuals and as a team. Every one of our kids placed in the top four and significantly contributed to winning our 5th consecutive NWOAL title.”

Along with Mattin, Delta recorded a pair of titles from its upper weights. Max Hoffman won 7-2 versus Dylan McCandless of Bryan for the 195-pound title, and Austin Kohlhofer blanked Hayden Dickman of Archbold 17-0 for a technical fall win at 220 pounds.

Runner-up placements for the Panthers came from Evan and Rylee Hanefeld at 106 pounds and 113 pounds respectively, plus Chiesa (120), Gabe Meyer (138), Jace Helminiak (145) and Perry (152). Taking third were Kaleb Barnes (160) and Holden Barnes (170), while Shane Kruger (126) and Luke Schlatter (182) placed fourth.

Archbold, who finished fourth with 136 points, got a pair of titles. Brodie Dominique won at 138 pounds with a 3-0 win over Delta’s Meyer, while Carson Meyer pinned Liberty Center’s Owen Johnson for the 182-pound title.

Runner-up for the Blue Streaks were Wyat Ripke (170) and Hayden Dickman (220).

Getting third for Archbold were Gabe Chapa (132) and Josh Nofzinger (152). Andrew Francis (145) finished fourth for the Streaks.

Evergreen had a pair of third place finishes in Ayden Gleckler (106) and Jack Stubleski (120). Brodie Setmire (113) and Cody Sheller (285) finished fourth for the Vikings.

Swanton finished with one champion. Brodie Stevens claimed the heavyweight title by narrowly defeating Wauseon’s Banister, 1-0. Hunter Gowing finished fourth at 160 pounds for the Bulldogs.

NWOAL Wrestling Championships

Team Scores

Wauseon 260, Delta 232.5, Liberty Center 182.5, Archbold 136, Evergreen 70, Bryan 58, Swanton 47.5, Montpelier 36, Patrick Henry 32.

First Place Matches

106 – Collin Twigg (W) dec. Evan Hanefeld (D), 6-0. 113 – John Martinez (W) dec. Rylee Hanefeld (D),

7-5. 120 – Damon Molina (W) dec. Carson Chiesa (D), 5-1. 126 – Zaden Torres (W) p. Jeff Camp

(PH), 3:58. 132 – Zack Mattin (D) p. Lawson Grime (W), 3:46. 138 – Brodie Dominique (A) dec. Gabe

Meyer (D), 3-0. 145 – Dylan Matthews (LC) dec. Jace Helminiak (D), 3-1 (SV). 152 – Connor Twigg

(W) dec. Evan Perry (D), 9-4. 160 – Camren Foster (LC) dec. Zaiden Kessler (W), 8-3. 170 – Austin

Kovar (W) dec. Wyat Ripke (A), 2-1. 182 – Carson Meyer (A) p. Owen Johnson (LC), 6:35. 195 – Max

Hoffman (D) dec. Dylan McCandless (B), 7-2. 220 – Austin Kohlhofer (D) tech fall Hayden Dickman

(A), 17-0. 285 – Brodie Stevens (S) dec. Jaden Banister (W), 1-0.

The Wauseon wrestling team won the NWOAL title Friday night in Bryan. They finished ahead of Delta 260-232.5 for the program’s fifth straight league title. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_League-champs.jpg The Wauseon wrestling team won the NWOAL title Friday night in Bryan. They finished ahead of Delta 260-232.5 for the program’s fifth straight league title. Photo provided