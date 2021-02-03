Evergreen boys basketball comes from behind for win

It was like one of those bad dreams that when you wake up you were glad it didn’t really happen.

Evergreen coach Jerry Keifer said as much after the game.

But the first three quarters were very real full of nightmarish passes, airballs from outside, blown layups, two long scoring droughts and… well you get the picture.

Then just that quick the Vikings exorcised the demons and scored the game’s last 16 points to beat the visitors from Edon, 34-31, to go to 13-4 on the season.

“It was like you wake up and it never happened,” said Keifer. “Except it really was.”

After scoring on back-to-back easy buckets by Evan Lumbrezer and Ethan Loeffler to take a quick lead, the Vikings would hit only one, that’s right, ONE field goal in the next 12 minutes.

While the Vikings were committing nine turnovers, missing four more two-footers and going “oh-fer” behind the arc, Drew Gallehue, Dawson Kiess and Destin Hemrick each got two hoops to give Edon a 17-7 lead with 3:05 left in the half.

Lumbrezer’s steal and score, then three straight assists to Loeffler, Jake Fuller and RJ Shunck brought Evergreen back to 17-16 with 52 seconds left but Gallehue got two buckets in the last 12 seconds to push Edon up 21-16 at intermission.

Jack Berry’s triple along with a score off the baseline, along with the Vikings going one for their first nine in the third ballooned the Bomber lead to 31-18 with 1:40 to go in the third.

Suddenly the alarm went off on the Viking bench.

Edon never scored again as the Viking defense harassed the Bombers into turnover after turnover.

Shunck buried a corner triple to end the quarter and Lumbrezer hit one to start the fourth that chopped the Edon lead to 31-24.

Loeffler got across the key for a three-point play with 3:43 left and Fuller muscled up a putback 45 seconds later to make it 31-29.

After another Edon turnover as the Bombers tried to milk the clock, the Vikings dialed up long distance again, this time in the form of Brock Hudik from the left corner with 1:36 to go, giving Evergreen a 32-31 lead.

“What a big shot Brock hit,” said Keifer. “This was one of those Tuesday night games in between two big league games that play between two big league games, and you hope what happened the first three quarters doesn’t happen.”

Berry had a chance from the foul line to give the Bombers the lead back but missed both and Lumbrezer knocked home 2-2 with 26 ticks left.

Edon never really got a chance to get a good look at the end as Hudik harassed Berry into an off-balance force at the buzzer to tie.

Lumbrezer had 11 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to pace the Vikings. Loeffler also had 11.

Gallehue’s 11 paced Edon who fell to 5-7.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com.

