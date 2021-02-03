Wauseon’s Payton Albright commits to University of Northwestern Ohio

Payton Albright of Wauseon recently committed to continue her education and softball career at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima. Pictured are, front row, from left, Alan Albright (father), Payton, Beth Albright (mother). Back row: Wauseon softball coach Mark Schang, Wauseon assistant coach Roy Norman.

