Girls hoops tournament draws revealed

Girls basketball tournament draws were announced Sunday as area teams learned where they would be placed in the bracket.

Six local squads will be competing in the Division III, Whitehouse District.

Delta is the highest ranked seed among those, tapped as the third seed. The Panthers will host No. 13 Northwood on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. in a sectional semifinal.

If victorious, the Panthers would then welcome fourth-seeded Montpelier Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in the sectional final.

A pair of Fulton County rivals will square off in a sectional semifinal Feb. 18. Wauseon, the fifth seed, hosts ninth-seeded Archbold at 7 p.m.

With the right to face the winner of the Indians and Blue Streaks, seventh-seeded Swanton hosts eighth-seeded Liberty Center on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. as well.

No. 11 seed Evergreen is on the road at sixth-seeded Lake that same date and time. The winner will be at second-seed Eastwood on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in the sectional final.

Fayette and Pettisville are set to compete in the Division IV, Defiance District.

The Eagles are the No. 12 seed and will be at No. 11 Stryker Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. The victor travels to face top-seeded Convoy Crestview in a sectional final Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

Pettisville, the No. 14 seed, is at third-seed Ottoville on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in a sectional semifinal.

Wauseon's Addy Case dribbles around a Tinora defender during a game earlier in the season. Recently, Wauseon received the fifth seed in the Division III, Whitehouse District and will play host to rival Archbold in a sectional semifinal on Thursday, Feb. 18.