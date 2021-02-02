Wauseon girls third, boys seventh at Northwest Ohio Aquatic Conference Championships

FREMONT — Wauseon swimming and diving took part in the 2021 Northwest Ohio Aquatic Conference Championships at Fremont Ross over the weekend where their girls finished third as a team and the boys took seventh.

The girls, who finished with 327.5 points, came in behind Fremont Ross and Notre Dame Academy.

The boys recorded 184.5 points. Fremont Ross also took home the boys team title.

The Wauseon girls’ best performance came in the 500-yard freestyle in which they had three girls place in the top five.

Grace Rhoades won the race with a time of 5:37.75, Maggie Duden was second (5:38.86) and Myley McGinnis-Marshall fifth (5:48.03).

In the 200 freestyle, Rhoades finished fourth (2:07.7) and Duden fifth (2:07.83).

The Indians got a runner-up finish from Cameron Estep in girls diving. She posted a score of 367.25.

In boys diving, Austyn Schweinhagen of Wauseon took third (249.4) and teammate Jack Callan was fifth (227.7).

The Wauseon boys got a pair of fourth place finishes from Andrew Scherer. He did so in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.79, and also the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:07.95.

In addition, Zander Kesler tied for fifth (1:10.7) in the 100 breaststroke while Xander Ankney was sixth (52.79) in the 100 freestyle.

Northwest Ohio Aquatic Conference Championships

Team Scores

Boys

Fremont Ross 384.5, Oak Harbor 283, Toledo St. John’s 260, Napoleon 257, Port Clinton 253, Sandusky Perkins 215, Wauseon 184.5, Sylvania Northview 179, Sylvania Southview 159, Bowling Green 74, Sandusky 14.

Girls

Fremont Ross 420.5, Notre Dame Academy 352, Wauseon 327.5, Oak Harbor 297, Sylvania Northview 254.5, Napoleon 252, Port Clinton 245, Bowling Green 77, Sylvania Southview 64.5, Sandusky Perkins 29, Sandusky 6.

Grace Rhoades of Wauseon competes in the 200-yard freestyle at an earlier home meet. She won the 500 freestyle and was fourth in the 200 freestyle as the Wauseon girls finished third as a team at the NWOAC Championships this past weekend. Andrew Scherer of Wauseon swims in the 500-yard freestyle at a meet from earlier in the season. He earned fourth place finishes in both the 200 and 500 freestyle at the NWOAC Championships in Fremont last weekend.