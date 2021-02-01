Panthers hold off Blue Streaks in girls basketball

Delta rebounded from an early first quarter deficit, then had to hold on in the last 15 seconds against an Archbold rally to ring up a 50-45 road win over the Blue Streaks Thursday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls basketball.

“I told the girls in the locker room that it was a gutsy win, a real gutsy win,” Panther coach Ryan Ripke said.

Archbold hit five of their first six shots to take a 12-5 lead. Harley Phillips and Karsyn Hostetler hit from outside the arc, and Addi Ziegler converted two Panther turnovers into hoops in the first four minutes.

Just that quick Archbold went cold and Delta went off on an 18-2 burst.

“We were down 12-5 and I told coach (Jon) Mignin, ‘we should’ve called time out right there’. But he said ‘no we’re ok, we’re ok, we’ll come down and score and get back into it’. And that’s exactly what we did. We needed to get back in it right there the way they were shooting at the time,” explained Ripke.

Braelyn Wymer’s triple from the left wing brought the Panthers even with 2:03 on the clock, then Reagan Rouleau went 2-2 from the line to give Delta a 14-12 lead at the quarter.

Brooklyn Green’s layup off an out-of-bounds play, another Braelyn Wymer three-ball and two more Rouleau free throws extended the Delta lead to 23-14 before settling for a seven-point margin at half.

A lob over the top to Green gave Delta an eight point margin at 26-18, but Archbold again heated up from outside.

Ziegler, Hostetler and Addison Moyer nailed a trio of triples, regaining a 27-26 Archbold lead with two minutes left in the third.

“We knew they weren’t going to go away,” stated Ripke. “They are a good team with good shooters, good coaching, we knew they wouldn’t just go away.”

Green and Rouleau answered back, each hitting from the deep left corner, then Green’s tip pass to Rouleau with one tick left in the quarter gave Delta a 34-27 advantage going into the fourth.

Archbold got the deficit back to three on back-to-back hoops from Ziegler in the first minute of the fourth.

Brooklyn Wymer’s running bank shot turned into a three-point play and Khloe Weber’s putback got Delta back up 39-31 with 6:27 left.

Archbold again closed to three with 2:09 to go when Kylie Sauder hit from way outside, but Green came right back 19 seconds later with a bomb from the right corner to double the Panther lead, 46-40.

Brooklyn Wymer kept the lead at six with both ends of the bonus with 15.5 left.

Sauder went coast-to-coast on the ensuing inbounds to chop the lead to four and after Green missed the front end of the bonus, an inexplicable Panther foul put Sauder on the line with 7.1 on the clock.

However, Sauder could only get a split of the two free throws and Brooklyn Wymer knocked in both chances of the bonus after being fouled after the rebound to finally put the game away.

“Again it was a really, as I said, a gutsy win,” expressed Ripke. “It took a lot of guts to come over here and knock them off.”

Delta shot 16-35 from the floor and most importantly, hit 7-8 from the line in the fourth. Archbold was 17-44 from the field.

The Streaks outrebounded the Panthers 23-19 and caused more turnovers (16-14).

Green’s 16 points led Delta, while Rouleau had 12 and Brooklyn Wymer 10 — nine of which came in the fourth quarter.

Ziegler also scored 16 to lead Archbold and Hostetler added 12.

The Panthers were back home Saturday where they defeated Liberty Center 46-35 in league play. The win put them at 11-5 on the season.

The Streaks dropped to 9-7 after the loss to the Panthers.

Both teams are in action this Thursday when Delta hosts Swanton and Archbold visits Evergreen.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor and Enterprise

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com.

