Bulldog matmen place at Lima Central Catholic Thunderbird Invitational

LIMA — Swanton wrestling had three placers while finishing 18th out of 29 teams at the Lima Central Catholic Thunderbird Invitational held Friday and Saturday.

Placing for the Bulldogs were Cody DeKoeyer who took fourth at 152 pounds, Brodie Stevens who was sixth at 285 pounds, and Hunter Gowing seventh at 160 pounds.

DeKoeyer won his first two matches by pin, over Maddox Jurek of Spencerville and Samuel Langhals of Ottawa-Glandorf. He fell to the consolation bracket after falling to Trenton Gatchell of Allen East 9-4.

DeKoeyer responded with three straight wins — including two by pin — before being pinned by Connor Sindelir of Covington in the third place match.

Stevens received a bye to the quarterfinal in which he pinned Brandon Dues of Spencerville in 3:37. In the semifinal he was defeated 2-1 in an ultimate tie breaker against Allen East’s Eli Criblez.

Stevens was pinned in the consolation quarterfinal then had to forfeit the fifth place match.

At 160 pounds, Gowing opened with pins over Josh Grothjan of Spencerville and Riley Stevenson of Preble Shawnee. He lost 17-1 versus Kaden Basil of Bluffton to drop to the consolation bracket.

Gowing responded with an 8-3 victory over Joe Kohli of Columbus Grove but then dropped a 12-5 decision to Gage Huston of Blanchester. He won the seventh place match by forfeit.

On Thursday, Swanton dropped a pair of matches in a quad at Delta. They were defeated by Anthony Wayne, and also 82-0 at the hands of Liberty Center.

The Panthers were victorious over both the Generals and Tigers.

Delta and Swanton will each compete at the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Championships on Friday in Bryan beginning at 4:30 p.m.

LCC Invitational

Team Scores (top 20)

1. Covington 177; 2. Allen East 171; 3. Eastwood 165.5; 4. Wayne Trace 157.5; 5. Blanchester 144; 6. Miami East 109; 7. Ash. Crestview 102.5; 8. Coldwater 98; 9. Columbus Grove 89; 10. Bluffton 79; 11. Northridge 75; 12. Triad 73; 13. Newark Catholic 67.5; 14. Preble Shawnee, Delphos St. John’s 52.5; 16. Spencerville 51.5; 17. McComb 47; 18. Ashtabula St. John, Swanton 43; 20. Hicksville 34.

Hunter Gowing of Swanton body slams a wrestler from Anthony Wayne during a quad meet at Delta Thursday. In the Lima Central Catholic Invitational held Friday and Saturday, Gowing would finish seventh at 160 pounds. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_H.-Gowing-v.-AW.jpg Hunter Gowing of Swanton body slams a wrestler from Anthony Wayne during a quad meet at Delta Thursday. In the Lima Central Catholic Invitational held Friday and Saturday, Gowing would finish seventh at 160 pounds. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Delta’s Austin Kohlhofer with a takedown of a Liberty Center wrestler during Thursday’s quad. Kohlhofer picked up his 100th career win in that match. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Kohlhofer-takedown.jpg Delta’s Austin Kohlhofer with a takedown of a Liberty Center wrestler during Thursday’s quad. Kohlhofer picked up his 100th career win in that match. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Brodie Stevens of Swanton, right, gets position on a Anthony Wayne wrestler in the heavyweight match Thursday at Delta. Stevens took sixth at the Lima Central Catholic Invitational over the weekend. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Brodie-Stevens.jpg Brodie Stevens of Swanton, right, gets position on a Anthony Wayne wrestler in the heavyweight match Thursday at Delta. Stevens took sixth at the Lima Central Catholic Invitational over the weekend. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest