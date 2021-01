NAPOLEON — The Wauseon girls defeated Patrick Henry but the boys came up short Monday in bowling at River City Bowl-A-Way.

The girls won 2,242-2,113, while the boys were bested by the Patriots 2,393-2,111.

For the Wauseon girls, Rachel Carr recorded a 473, Quinlynn Rohda a 388 and Danielle Carr 331.

Ben Allan paced the Indians in the boys match, rolling a combined 376. Cyruss Wyss had a 430 and Jaylin Drew 402 for PH.

