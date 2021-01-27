Posted on by

Evergreen bowling takes down Delta


Staff Report

Evergreen won both the boys and girls matches versus Delta Monday in bowling action at Swanton Sports Center.

The Viking boys defeated the Panthers 2,104-1,820, and their girls were victorious 1,736-1,584.

Leading the Evergreen boys were David Fuller with a 367 series total, Ethan Shively with a 366 and Logan Fox 321. Kaden Hawkins paced Delta with a 315 series.

Michaela Baker rolled a 284 for the Viking girls. Also, Joleen Warner rolled a 269 and Keigan Shuster 264.

The Panther girls got a 257 series from Maddy Johnston.

