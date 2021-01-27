Evergreen bowling takes down Delta

Evergreen won both the boys and girls matches versus Delta Monday in bowling action at Swanton Sports Center.

The Viking boys defeated the Panthers 2,104-1,820, and their girls were victorious 1,736-1,584.

Leading the Evergreen boys were David Fuller with a 367 series total, Ethan Shively with a 366 and Logan Fox 321. Kaden Hawkins paced Delta with a 315 series.

Michaela Baker rolled a 284 for the Viking girls. Also, Joleen Warner rolled a 269 and Keigan Shuster 264.

The Panther girls got a 257 series from Maddy Johnston.

