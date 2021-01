STRYKER — Archbold topped their foes from Williams County Tuesday, defeating Stryker 41-25 in boys basketball action.

The Blue Streaks’ Alex Roth scored 14 points to lead all scorers. Tyler Hurst added eight points.

Kaleb Holsopple had eight points to pace the Panthers (5-8).

Archbold (12-4) is at Delta Friday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play.