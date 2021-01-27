Evergreen rolls to win

Every team has goals whether it’s pre-season, mid-season or after a loss, and Evergreen made good on goals set after a 73-50 setback at Liberty Center over the weekend by beating Fayette 66-25 Tuesday night in non-league girls basketball.

After falling behind 4-1 thanks to a pair of Trista Fruchey free throws and a Fruchey buckeet inside, Evergreen rang up the next 16 points in the span of just two minutes.

Jordan Lumbrezer started the scoring flurry with a pair from the stripe, Bekah Bowser drained a triple, Lumbrezer scored from Morgan Foster after a steal off the press and Foster followed with a steal and hoop four seconds later to give the Vikes a 10-4 lead.

Lumbrezer then hit another pair from the line, Jocelyn Schuster and Macy Chamberlin both got layins off two more Eagle turnovers and Schuster added a free toss for a 17-4 Viking lead with 3:21 still left in the first.

“One of our goals coming out of the Liberty Center game was to start games better,” explained Evergreen coach Brittaney Cymbolin. “We were down 15-0 right off the bat and battled the rest of the game.

“I think the girls took that to heart and learned from that experience and executed tonight.”

Gracee Bingman’s long triple and two more Fruchey buckets got Fayette back to single digits at 20-11 by the end of the quarter, but the Vikings outscored the Eagles 17-4 in the second to take a 22-point lead at the half.

Sydney Woodring scored seven second stanza points to pace the Vikes who forced 16 first half turnovers while committing only five in an up-and-down the court 16 minutes.

Another burst of 12 straight Evergreen points in the third, four coming on back-to-back steal and scores by Woodring, expanded the Viking lead to 56-21 by the end of the period as Fayette was guilty of six more turnovers.

“One of our goals this year was to work as hard as we can and remain positive,” said Cymbolin. “They kept encouraging each other and pushing each other. This is a fun group of kids to work with and I really enjoy them all and their work ethic.”

Evergreen caused 23 turnovers in all while having 11.

The Vikings also had a 2-1 advantage on the glass with 46 rebounds compared to 23 for Fayette.

Evergreen was led by Foster’s 15 points, followed by Lumbrezer with 14, Bowser 13 and Woodring 11 in a well-balanced attack.

Fruchey’s 14 led Fayette.

Evergreen's Bekah Bowser drives along the baseline during Tuesday's game with Fayette. The Vikings defeated the Eagles handily, 66-25. Trista Fruchey of Fayette converts a basket during Tuesday's matchup with Evergreen. She finished with 14 points on the night. Fayette's Gracee Bingman, left, brings the ball up the court as Jordan Lumbrezer of Evergreen defends. Macy Chamberlin hauls in a rebound for Evergreen Tuesday night. Morgan Foster of Evergreen goes up for a basket inside and draws a foul. She had 15 points on the night to pace the Vikings.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com.

