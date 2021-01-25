Bryan takes stranglehold of NWOAL with triumph over Delta

If Addie Arnold was in the police force or military she would probably win a sharpshooter award.

As a high school basketball player, Arnold padded her resume for her post high school career possibilities drilling five first half 3-pointers in seven tries to pace Bryan to a big lead Thursday, and the Golden Bears coasted to a 51-31 win over Delta to remain undefeated in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls basketball.

Bryan improved to 3-0 against league competition while Delta fell to 2-1.

Arnold hit three straight in the first quarter — all from the same place near the top of the key — and Allie Zimmerman canned one more to boost the Golden Bears up 14-8.

Both teams shot 50 percent in the period, with the Panthers getting two from outside the arc from Braelyn Wymer and Brooklyn Green, but the Panthers coughed the ball up seven times against the Bryan press to hinder their shot opportunities.

Ella Ford matched Arnold’s fourth triple early in the second to keep the Panthers within six, but Bryan responded with a 10-1 blast to extend their lead to 27-12 late in the first half.

Arnold meshed her fifth from three-point land and hit a pull up jumper, Shallyn Miley scored on a putback, and Delilah Taylor hit a 3-pointer during the run.

The Bears put the game out of reach in the third with a 7-0 run to go up 36-16 as McKendry Semer scored off a turnover and on a three-point play, then Brooke Lamberson laid one in off a steal.

Bryan got their biggest lead with 5:42 to go after Arnold knocked home her sixth triple and Lamberson followed with another to more than double the Delta total at 47-23.

The Panthers committed 22 turnovers for the night, 20 of which came in the first three quarters. Bryan had only 12.

Shooting wise the Bears hit 45 percent, but half of the Bears’ 18 field goals were 3-pointers.

Delta actually shot the ball better hitting at a 46 percent clip but only got off 26 attempts for the game.

Arnold’s 20 points led all scorers.

Green had 10 for Delta.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor and Enterprise

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com.

