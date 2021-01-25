Streaks first at Chuck Forward Duals

Archbold took first and Wauseon was sixth at the Chuck Forward Duals held Saturday in Archbold.

The competition was split up into pools with the Blue Streaks competing in Pool A and the Indians in Pool C.

Wauseon’s team was made up primarily of their junior varsity squad. The Indians’ ‘A’ squad was at the Northwood Invitational where they finished first.

Archbold won 72-12 over Maumee, 66-15 against Edgerton and 53-23 versus Vermilion in their pool.

Wauseon won 39-27 over Elmwood and 48-18 over Paulding, but lost its matchup with Newark 56-16.

In their wins, Trenten Keesbury led the way with a pair of pins — one at 152 pounds and another at 160.

Other victories by fall for the Indians against Elmwood came from Brandon Coopshaw (120) and Ty Davis (170). Winning by fall versus Paulding were Lincoln Nofziger (138), Davis (170) and Chase Santiago (182).

The Streaks then claimed the title after a 36-33 victory against Newark and 60-18 win over Lake.

Earning pins for the Streaks versus Newark were Carson Meyer at 195 pounds and Hayden Dickman at 220.

Other Blue Streak wins were Brodie Dominique (138) by a 17-2 technical fall, Rusty Short (145) a 14-4 major decision, and Bransin Ebersole (285) by a 4-0 decision.

Gabe Chapa (132) and Andrew Francis (138) added forfeit wins for the Streaks.

In other action, Wauseon was at Ashland on Friday in a regional dual for the right to earn a berth at the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association State Dual Tournament. However, the Indians fell 42-23 to end their dual tournament.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_archboldlogo_blockA-1.jpg