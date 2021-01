TOLEDO — St. Ursula Academy outscored Wauseon 7-2 in overtime Tuesday to claim a 53-48 girls basketball victory. Wauseon led by six at the half and two after three quarters but the Arrows were able to force the extra frame.

Autumn Pelok led the Indians with 21 points, while Marisa Seiler added 13 and Hayley Meyer 10.

Emily Savage paced St. Ursula with 25 points.

Wauseon (9-4) is at Swanton Thursday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League action.

